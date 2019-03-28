What’s on in North Northumberland - March 28 - April 4

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Prang. The Old School Gallery. Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until Friday.

ALNWICK

Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Cultural and creative role of women. Until Sunday.

BERWICK

Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am-4pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Until May 5.

Longridge Towers School: Doctor Dolittle. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £10.50, concs £8.50.

EYEMOUTH

Red Dirt Skinners. Hippodrome, 8pm. £13.50.

HAUXLEY

Astronomical Society. Wildlife Centre, 7.30pm. £3, child £1.

FRIDAY

ALNMOUTH

Alnmouth Show. Hindmarsh Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10 from Alnmouth Post Office.

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group, Alnwick Garden, 10am. Donation for refreshments.

Bingo and Games. Alnwick Rugby Club, 7pm. £1, child 50p.

AMBLE

Wildlife. Dovecote Centre, 2pm. £5, child £3. C (12A).

SHILBOTTLE

Landermason. Community Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, concs £7, child £4. Bookings: 07946 537703.

SATURDAY

AMBLE

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Dovecote Centre, 6pm. £5, child £3. C (12A).

BERWICK

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Maltings, 2pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (PG).

Green Book. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (12A).

ELSDON

Voicemale. The Bird In Bush, 8pm. Free.

RESTON

Archery. Village Hall, 10am, Wednesdays 7pm.

SEAHOUSES

On The Basis of Sex. Seahouses Hub Cinema, 6pm. 01665 721868. C (12A).

SPITTAL

Andante. St John’s Church, 7.30pm. Capella Choir. Tickets: £5 at Spittal shop.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

Ballroom & Latin Dance. St Michael’s Church Hall, 6.30pm. Beginners. £5. Weekly.

ROTHBURY

Strolls With Poles. Rothbury Railways. Eight-mile walk. www.strollswithpoles.com

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Alnwick Garden, 9.15am & 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Alnwick Brownies Coffee. St James’s United Reformed Church, 5.15pm.

Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.

BELFORD

Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly.

HORNCLIFFE

Blues Night. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.

Flower Club. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 7pm.

BERWICK

Educational Association. William Elder Building, Castlegate, 10am. Irish literature course. £36.

Royal British Legion & Warm Hub Easter Coffee Morning. Berwick Voluntary Centre, Tweed Street, 10am.

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9-13), 5pm (14-18). £4.

Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino Live Broadcast. The Maltings, 6.15pm. £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. weekly.

Qi Gong For Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.

Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. Weekly. £5.

BERWICK

Mary Queen of Scots. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (15).

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am-4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

BERWICK

Free Information & Advice Hub. Hazel Marsden House, 10am. CAB, Macmillan and HospiceCare.

ROTHBURY

Accordion and Fiddle Concert. Jubilee Hall, 7.30pm. Ray Carse. £5.

WINGATES

Remi Harris Duo. Village Hall, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Bookings: 01669 620512.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am-4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Daily. Castle and Museums 10am-5.30pm. £16.75, concs £13.50, child £8.85.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am-4pm. £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am-7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. 10am-5pm. £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am-4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Barracks. Reopens Monday, 10am-6pm.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. From 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am-4pm, closed weekend afternoons. £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

Garden from 10am, House from 11am. £19, child £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

Castle. 10am-4pm, weekends. £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Reopens Wednesday, 10am-6pm.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Daily 11am-4pm.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Daily 11am-4pm.

Light Railway. Hourly from 11am.

HOWICK HALL

Gardens. Wednesday-Sunday, 10.30am-4pm. Until 6pm daily from Monday.

LINDISFARNE

Castle. Daily. £9, child £4.50.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Gardens. Daily by booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. Wednesday-Sunday, daily from Monday, 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum 10am-4pm Wednesday-Sunday. £7, concs £6, child free.