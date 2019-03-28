What’s on in North Northumberland - March 28 - April 4

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNMOUTH
Prang. The Old School Gallery. Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until Friday.
ALNWICK
Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Cultural and creative role of women. Until Sunday.
BERWICK
Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am-4pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Until May 5.
Longridge Towers School: Doctor Dolittle. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £10.50, concs £8.50.
EYEMOUTH
Red Dirt Skinners. Hippodrome, 8pm. £13.50.
HAUXLEY
Astronomical Society. Wildlife Centre, 7.30pm. £3, child £1.
FRIDAY
ALNMOUTH
Alnmouth Show. Hindmarsh Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10 from Alnmouth Post Office.
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group, Alnwick Garden, 10am. Donation for refreshments.
Bingo and Games. Alnwick Rugby Club, 7pm. £1, child 50p.
AMBLE
Wildlife. Dovecote Centre, 2pm. £5, child £3. C (12A).
SHILBOTTLE
Landermason. Community Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, concs £7, child £4. Bookings: 07946 537703.
SATURDAY
AMBLE
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Dovecote Centre, 6pm. £5, child £3. C (12A).
BERWICK
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Maltings, 2pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (PG).
Green Book. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (12A).
ELSDON
Voicemale. The Bird In Bush, 8pm. Free.
RESTON
Archery. Village Hall, 10am, Wednesdays 7pm.
SEAHOUSES
On The Basis of Sex. Seahouses Hub Cinema, 6pm. 01665 721868. C (12A).
SPITTAL
Andante. St John’s Church, 7.30pm. Capella Choir. Tickets: £5 at Spittal shop.
SUNDAY
ALNWICK
Ballroom & Latin Dance. St Michael’s Church Hall, 6.30pm. Beginners. £5. Weekly.
ROTHBURY
Strolls With Poles. Rothbury Railways. Eight-mile walk. www.strollswithpoles.com
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Alnwick Garden, 9.15am & 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Alnwick Brownies Coffee. St James’s United Reformed Church, 5.15pm.
Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.
BELFORD
Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.
BERWICK
Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly.
HORNCLIFFE
Blues Night. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.
Flower Club. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 7pm.
BERWICK
Educational Association. William Elder Building, Castlegate, 10am. Irish literature course. £36.
Royal British Legion & Warm Hub Easter Coffee Morning. Berwick Voluntary Centre, Tweed Street, 10am.
The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9-13), 5pm (14-18). £4.
Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino Live Broadcast. The Maltings, 6.15pm. £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. weekly.
Qi Gong For Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.
Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. Weekly. £5.
BERWICK
Mary Queen of Scots. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (15).
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am-4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, APRIL 4
BERWICK
Free Information & Advice Hub. Hazel Marsden House, 10am. CAB, Macmillan and HospiceCare.
ROTHBURY
Accordion and Fiddle Concert. Jubilee Hall, 7.30pm. Ray Carse. £5.
WINGATES
Remi Harris Duo. Village Hall, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Bookings: 01669 620512.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am-4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Daily. Castle and Museums 10am-5.30pm. £16.75, concs £13.50, child £8.85.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am-4pm. £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am-7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. 10am-5pm. £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am-4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Barracks. Reopens Monday, 10am-6pm.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. From 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am-4pm, closed weekend afternoons. £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
Garden from 10am, House from 11am. £19, child £9.50.
DUNSTANBURGH
Castle. 10am-4pm, weekends. £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Reopens Wednesday, 10am-6pm.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Daily 11am-4pm.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Daily 11am-4pm.
Light Railway. Hourly from 11am.
HOWICK HALL
Gardens. Wednesday-Sunday, 10.30am-4pm. Until 6pm daily from Monday.
LINDISFARNE
Castle. Daily. £9, child £4.50.
Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Gardens. Daily by booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON
Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. Wednesday-Sunday, daily from Monday, 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum 10am-4pm Wednesday-Sunday. £7, concs £6, child free.