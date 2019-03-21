What’s on in North Northumberland - March 21 - March 28

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY
ALNMOUTH
Prang. The Old School Gallery. Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.
WI Coffee Morning. The Old School Gallery, 10am.
ALNWICK
Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Cultural and creative role of women. Until March 31.
Alnwick Stage Musical Society: Cabaret on Broadway. Adult Learning Centre, 6.45pm. Tickets: £15 from The Powder Room.
Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Alnwick Station, 7.30pm.
BERWICK
The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).
Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Until May 5.
CORNHILL
Bingo. Village Hall, 7pm.
WARKWORTH
Flower Club. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Spring at Last by Anne Codd. £7.
WOOLER
Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Ian Cruickshanks Band. Members £5, non members £6.50.
FRIDAY
AMBLE
Widows. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. £5, £3 under 18s. C(15).
BERWICK
The Lindisfarne Story. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £20, concs £18.50.
THROPTON
Claude Bourbon. Coquetdale Music Trust, 7.30pm. Medieval and Spanish Blues. Tickets: £10 from Tullys, Rothbury.
TILLMOUTH
Fun, Food and Sports Quiz. Village Hall, 7.30pm. £5.
WINGATES
Joan & Jimmy. Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. 01669 620512.
SATURDAY
ALNMOUTH
Victoriana. Hindmarsh Hall, 7.30pm. Bailiffgate Singers. Tickets: £7.50, children free, from Alnmouth Gift Shop or 07932 746326.
ALNWICK
Spring Coffee. St James’s Church, 10am. £1.
BERWICK
Mary Poppins Returns. The Maltings, 2pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(U).
Berwick Male Voice Choir Gala Concert. St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8 from Longbone’s, Grieves or on the door.
LONGHORSLEY
Rock ‘n’ Roll Singing. Longhorsley Hall, 2.30pm. For over 50s. Call 07824 547863. Free.
RESTON
Archery. Village Hall, 10am Saturday, Wednesdays 7pm.
SUNDAY
ALNWICK
Ballroom & Latin Dance. St Michael’s Church Hall, 6.30pm. Beginners. £5. Weekly.
LONGHOUGHTON
Singing Workshop. Westfield Park, 2.30pm. Led by Caro Fentiman. £10. 07932 746326.
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Alnwick Garden, 9.15am & 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
BERWICK
Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.
RESTON
Carpet Bowls. Village Hall, 7pm.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.
Alnwick Garden Club. Alnwick Garden, 7.30pm. Guest Debbie Crombie. £3.
BERWICK
The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9-13), 5pm (14-18). £4.
Berwick Film Society: The Rider. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, members free.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Dancefit. Alnwick Garden. Ages 55+. £4.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.
Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. Weekly. £5.
Wildlife Group. St James Church Centre, 7.30pm. The Cheviot Goats. £2.
BELFORD
History Society. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. A Policeman’s Lot - 1750-1950. £2.
BERWICK
Visual Impairment Group. King James Court, 10.30am.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.
WHITTINGHAM
Cheviot Valleys Flower Club. Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Do You Believe In Fairies? By Christine Ogle.
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
BERWICK
Longridge Towers School: Doctor Dolittle. The Maltings, 7.30pm Tickets: £10.50, concs £8.50.
HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Centre, 7.30pm. £3, child £1.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am-4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am-4pm. £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am-7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. 10am-5pm. £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free admission.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am-4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Reopens April 1.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. Open from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am-4pm, closed weekend afternoons. £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
Garden from 10am, House from 11am. £19, child £9.50.
DUNSTANBURGH
Castle. 10am-4pm, weekends. £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens Sunday.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Reopens Monday.
Light Railway. Reopens Sunday.
HOWICK HALL
Gardens. Wednesday-Sunday, 10.30am-4pm.
LINDISDARNE
Castle. daily. £9, child £4.50.
Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. Wednesday-Sunday 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Gardens. Daily by booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON
Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. Wednesday-Sunday 10am-4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum 10am-4pm Wednesday-Sunday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.