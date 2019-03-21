What’s on in North Northumberland - March 21 - March 28

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY

ALNMOUTH

Prang. The Old School Gallery. Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.

WI Coffee Morning. The Old School Gallery, 10am.

ALNWICK

Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Cultural and creative role of women. Until March 31.

Alnwick Stage Musical Society: Cabaret on Broadway. Adult Learning Centre, 6.45pm. Tickets: £15 from The Powder Room.

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Alnwick Station, 7.30pm.

BERWICK

The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).

Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Until May 5.

CORNHILL

Bingo. Village Hall, 7pm.

WARKWORTH

Flower Club. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Spring at Last by Anne Codd. £7.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Ian Cruickshanks Band. Members £5, non members £6.50.

FRIDAY

AMBLE

Widows. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. £5, £3 under 18s. C(15).

BERWICK

The Lindisfarne Story. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £20, concs £18.50.

THROPTON

Claude Bourbon. Coquetdale Music Trust, 7.30pm. Medieval and Spanish Blues. Tickets: £10 from Tullys, Rothbury.

TILLMOUTH

Fun, Food and Sports Quiz. Village Hall, 7.30pm. £5.

WINGATES

Joan & Jimmy. Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. 01669 620512.

SATURDAY

ALNMOUTH

Victoriana. Hindmarsh Hall, 7.30pm. Bailiffgate Singers. Tickets: £7.50, children free, from Alnmouth Gift Shop or 07932 746326.

ALNWICK

Spring Coffee. St James’s Church, 10am. £1.

BERWICK

Mary Poppins Returns. The Maltings, 2pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(U).

Berwick Male Voice Choir Gala Concert. St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8 from Longbone’s, Grieves or on the door.

LONGHORSLEY

Rock ‘n’ Roll Singing. Longhorsley Hall, 2.30pm. For over 50s. Call 07824 547863. Free.

RESTON

Archery. Village Hall, 10am Saturday, Wednesdays 7pm.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

Ballroom & Latin Dance. St Michael’s Church Hall, 6.30pm. Beginners. £5. Weekly.

LONGHOUGHTON

Singing Workshop. Westfield Park, 2.30pm. Led by Caro Fentiman. £10. 07932 746326.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Alnwick Garden, 9.15am & 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.

RESTON

Carpet Bowls. Village Hall, 7pm.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.

Alnwick Garden Club. Alnwick Garden, 7.30pm. Guest Debbie Crombie. £3.

BERWICK

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9-13), 5pm (14-18). £4.

Berwick Film Society: The Rider. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, members free.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Dancefit. Alnwick Garden. Ages 55+. £4.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.

Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. Weekly. £5.

Wildlife Group. St James Church Centre, 7.30pm. The Cheviot Goats. £2.

BELFORD

History Society. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. A Policeman’s Lot - 1750-1950. £2.

BERWICK

Visual Impairment Group. King James Court, 10.30am.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

WHITTINGHAM

Cheviot Valleys Flower Club. Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Do You Believe In Fairies? By Christine Ogle.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

BERWICK

Longridge Towers School: Doctor Dolittle. The Maltings, 7.30pm Tickets: £10.50, concs £8.50.

HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Centre, 7.30pm. £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am-4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am-4pm. £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am-7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. 10am-5pm. £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free admission.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am-4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Reopens April 1.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Open from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am-4pm, closed weekend afternoons. £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

Garden from 10am, House from 11am. £19, child £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

Castle. 10am-4pm, weekends. £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens Sunday.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Reopens Monday.

Light Railway. Reopens Sunday.

HOWICK HALL

Gardens. Wednesday-Sunday, 10.30am-4pm.

LINDISDARNE

Castle. daily. £9, child £4.50.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. Wednesday-Sunday 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Gardens. Daily by booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. Wednesday-Sunday 10am-4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum 10am-4pm Wednesday-Sunday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.