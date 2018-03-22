What’s on in north Northumberland - March 15 - March 22

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight (Thursday)

Andy Parsons – Peak Bullsh*t. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Have a laugh with the well-known comedian. Tickets: £16, at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or on 01289 330999.

Tomorrow

Ian McMillan and Luke Carver-Goss. BURC, Spittal, 7.30pm. Poems, music, repartee and improv, with a musical created out of thin air. Tickets: £8, child £5, family £22. Book at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or call 07752 403409.

Tomorrow

The Disasters of Johnny Armstrong. Etal Village Hall, 7.30pm. Humorous, engaging storytelling theatre. Tickets from Etal Post Office on 01890 820777.

Tomorrow

Oscar Wilde Season LIVE: Lady Windermere’s Fan Encore Broadcast. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. A new production from the West End. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

Until Saturday

Alnwick Stage Musical Society: My Fair Lady. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm (and 2pm Saturday). Lerner and Loewe’s beloved masterpiece. Tickets: £12-£13, chid/student £9, on 01665 510785 or at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Thursday (March 29)

Leaving. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The real stories of care leavers. Tickets: Pay what you decide.

Thursday (March 29)

Tritlington and Coquetdale’s Night of Entertainment. Stannington Village Hall, 7.30pm. Panto performance of Goldilox And The Three Scenes Inbetween, plus a few extra bits. Entry £3.

FILM

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: The Black Hen. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A film about the friendship of two boys from different castes in a village in Nepal, who decide to sell eggs. When their hen disappears, the boys set out on a perilous journey to rescue her. English subtitles. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS passholders free. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

The Shape of Water. In the laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa’s life is changed when she discovers a secret. Alnwick Playhouse, 1pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Dark River. Following the death of her father, Alice returns to her village to claim the tenancy to the family farm. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, conc £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm. With the Martin Donaldson Trio. Members £5, visitors £6.50, includes buffet.

Saturday

Re-Take That. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tribute show. Tickets: £17-£19.50, concs £10-£18, box and circle £21.

Saturday

Soul In The Basement. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Sixties’ soul, R&B, Mod and Ska sounds. Free entry.

Saturday

A Concert For Spring. St Cuthbert’s, Norham, 7pm. Norham Choir with soloists and Julian Bonia, organ. Entry by donation in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. The Ship Inn, Low Newtown, 8pm.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. Folk, singer-songwriters and group sing-along. All abilities. Free.

Tuesday

Royal Opera House Live: Bernstein Centenary. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. Revival of Artist in Residence Liam Scarlett’s The Age of Anxiety, created in 2014 to Leonard Bernstein’s Second Symphony. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Wednesday

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: stalls £15-£18.50, circle and box £20.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at main courtyard entrance for an hour’s stroll.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Discover Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Lent lunch. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, noon to 1.15pm. Hosted by St James’s Shilbottle/Gateway/Methodists.

Today

Exercise Sessions. The Swan Centre, Berwick, 10.30am to 11.30am. Free support with Parkinson’s. Referral from GP.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Processions Banner Making Workshops. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. Women can work with artist Emma Shankland to create a banner for Berwick. Free.

Tomorrow

Prize Bingo. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Guided Tours of Berwick. Meet at the William Elder Building, Castlegate, 10am or 1pm. Led by Derek Sharman. £6. Book at www.berwickea.co.uk

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Alnwick Lions Coffee Morning. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 9.30am to noon. In aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland. Entry £1.

Saturday

Introduction to spring bird identification. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. £5.

Saturday

Coffee Morning. Warkworth War Memorial Hall, 10.30am to noon.

Saturday

Northumbrian Ceilidh. Warkworth War Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Featuring The Reel Northumbria Ceilidh Band. Bring your own refreshments and glasses. £5.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (ages 14 to 18). Develop choreography skills and technique. Tickets: £4.

Monday

John and Josephine Bowes: A Remarkable Marriage. Barter Books, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Talk by Dr Richard Lomas. £5, book on 01665 604888.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick Macular Support Group. King James Court, West Street, 10.30am to noon.

Wednesday

Alnwick Wildlife Group. St James’ Church Centre, Pottergate, 7.30pm. Richard Bevan will talk about Cheviot Goats.

Wednesday

Bingo. Etal Village Hall, 7pm. In aid of North Northumberland Macmillan Cancer Support.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Thursday (March 29)

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adult £3, child £1.

Until May 13

The Archive of Smith, Berwick. Granary Gallery, Berwick, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Re-opens March 31.

Alnwick Castle. Re-opens March 29, 10am to 3.45pm. Adults £14.40, concs £11.70, child £7.60, under fours free.

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Adult £8.40, concs £6.30, child £4.60, under fives free. See www.alnwickgarden.com for online discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. 01665 604888. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Re-opens March 29, 10am to 6pm.

Chillingham Castle. Open from March 30. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Re-opens March 26, Monday to Sunday (tours from 10am), closed weekend afternoons. Tickets: Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Re-opens March 30, Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Eyemouth Museum. Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm, Sunday noon to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Re-opens March 26, 11am to 4pm. From April 1, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Daily from March 25.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Re-opens March 26, 11am to 4pm. From April 1, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Alnwick, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm. Adults £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. Re-opens March 28, 11am to 5pm. Adults £3.50, concs £3.

Lindisfarne Castle. Closed for restoration (re-opens April 1). Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens. Open gate from March 23, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Fridays, 10am to 5pm. All proceeds to charity. 01665 579443.

Preston Tower, Chathill. Daily 10am to 6pm. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £7, concs £6, child free. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com