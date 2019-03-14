What’s on in North Northumberland - March 14 - March 21

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.

ALNWICK

Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Cultural and creative role of women in Northumberland. Until March 31.

BERWICK

Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.

Berwick Art Group. St Aidan’s Hall, 2pm. The art of caricature. Take materials. Additional charges.

Elmer The Patchwork Elephant Show. The Maltings, 4.15pm. Based on the children’s books. Tickets: £11.50.

CHESWICK

WI. Armstrong Court Community Room, Scremerston, 6pm.

EYEMOUTH

Eduardo Martin and Ahmed Dickinson. Hippodrome, 8pm. Guitar duo. Tickets: £13.50.

HAUXLEY

Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adults £3, child £1.

ROTHBURY

Accordion and Fiddle Club. Jubilee Hall, 7.30pm. In memory of Anne Brown. £5.

FRIDAY

BERWICK

Berwick Voices Social. Costa Coffee, 6pm. For people with learning disabilities.

Mary Queen of Scots. The Maltings, 8pm. Adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).

WOOLER

Quiz Night. Cheviot Centre, 7pm. Teams of four £5 per head.

SATURDAY

ALNWICK

Music Society: Revolting Rhymes & Marvellous Music. St Michael’s Church, 11am. Children’s concert.

AMBLE

Where There’s Muck, There’s Bras. Parish Hall, 7.30pm. Stand-up. Adult £10, concs £8, child £5. 01665 798721.

BERWICK

Foster & Allen: A Night To Remember. The Maltings. From £20.50.

HAUXLEY

Wildlife in Oils. Discovery Centre, 10am. Oil painting class for all levels. Materials supplied. £45. 07971 846624.

HORNCLIFFE

Salmon City Blues Band. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

Ballroom & Latin. St Michael’s Church Hall, 7pm. Adult beginners. £5. Weekly.

KELSO

Music at Mellerstain: Pre season concert. Kelso Old Parish Church, 3pm. £10.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Alnwick Garden, 9.15am & 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.

BELFORD

Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly

HORNCLIFFE

Acoustic Songs. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.

RESTON

Rainbow Club. Village Hall, 2pm. Over 60s. cards, dominoes, etc.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.

BERWICK

Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9-13), 5pm (14-18). £4.

Vice. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).

Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.

Stage Musical Society: Cabaret on Broadway. Adult Learning Centre, 6.45pm. £15 from The Powder Room.

Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. weekly. £5.

BERWICK

History Society. Parish Centre, 7.30pm. Talk by Allan Colman. £2 non-members.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am-4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

WHITTINGHAM

Aln & Breamish Local History Society. Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Visitors £3.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm.

BERWICK

The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).

WARKWORTH

Warkworth Flower Club. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. By Anne Codd, Spring at Last. £7.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Ian Cruickshank’s Band. Members £5, non members £6.50.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am-4pm. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am-7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. 10am-5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am-4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. from 10am. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens april 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am-4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

Garden from 10am, House from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH

Castle. 10am-4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens march 24.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Reopens March 25.

Light Railway. Reopens March 24.

HOWICK HALL

Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am-4pm.

LINDISFARNE

Castle. Daily, times vary. £9, child £4.50.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. wednesday to sunday 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Gardens. pre-book on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am-4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum 10am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.