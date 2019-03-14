What’s on in North Northumberland - March 14 - March 21

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNMOUTH
Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.
ALNWICK
Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Cultural and creative role of women in Northumberland. Until March 31.
BERWICK
Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.
Berwick Art Group. St Aidan’s Hall, 2pm. The art of caricature. Take materials. Additional charges.
Elmer The Patchwork Elephant Show. The Maltings, 4.15pm. Based on the children’s books. Tickets: £11.50.
CHESWICK
WI. Armstrong Court Community Room, Scremerston, 6pm.
EYEMOUTH
Eduardo Martin and Ahmed Dickinson. Hippodrome, 8pm. Guitar duo. Tickets: £13.50.
HAUXLEY
Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adults £3, child £1.
ROTHBURY
Accordion and Fiddle Club. Jubilee Hall, 7.30pm. In memory of Anne Brown. £5.
FRIDAY
BERWICK
Berwick Voices Social. Costa Coffee, 6pm. For people with learning disabilities.
Mary Queen of Scots. The Maltings, 8pm. Adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).
WOOLER
Quiz Night. Cheviot Centre, 7pm. Teams of four £5 per head.
SATURDAY
ALNWICK
Music Society: Revolting Rhymes & Marvellous Music. St Michael’s Church, 11am. Children’s concert.
AMBLE
Where There’s Muck, There’s Bras. Parish Hall, 7.30pm. Stand-up. Adult £10, concs £8, child £5. 01665 798721.
BERWICK
Foster & Allen: A Night To Remember. The Maltings. From £20.50.
HAUXLEY
Wildlife in Oils. Discovery Centre, 10am. Oil painting class for all levels. Materials supplied. £45. 07971 846624.
HORNCLIFFE
Salmon City Blues Band. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.
SUNDAY
ALNWICK
Ballroom & Latin. St Michael’s Church Hall, 7pm. Adult beginners. £5. Weekly.
KELSO
Music at Mellerstain: Pre season concert. Kelso Old Parish Church, 3pm. £10.
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Alnwick Garden, 9.15am & 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.
BELFORD
Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.
BERWICK
Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly
HORNCLIFFE
Acoustic Songs. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.
RESTON
Rainbow Club. Village Hall, 2pm. Over 60s. cards, dominoes, etc.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.
BERWICK
Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9-13), 5pm (14-18). £4.
Vice. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).
Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.
Stage Musical Society: Cabaret on Broadway. Adult Learning Centre, 6.45pm. £15 from The Powder Room.
Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. weekly. £5.
BERWICK
History Society. Parish Centre, 7.30pm. Talk by Allan Colman. £2 non-members.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am-4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.
WHITTINGHAM
Aln & Breamish Local History Society. Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Visitors £3.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm.
BERWICK
The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C(15).
WARKWORTH
Warkworth Flower Club. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. By Anne Codd, Spring at Last. £7.
WOOLER
Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Ian Cruickshank’s Band. Members £5, non members £6.50.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am-4pm. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. adult £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am-7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. 10am-5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. 10am-4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am-4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. from 10am. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens april 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am-4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
Garden from 10am, House from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH
Castle. 10am-4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens march 24.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Reopens March 25.
Light Railway. Reopens March 24.
HOWICK HALL
Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am-4pm.
LINDISFARNE
Castle. Daily, times vary. £9, child £4.50.
Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. wednesday to sunday 10am-4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Gardens. pre-book on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON
Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am-4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum 10am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.