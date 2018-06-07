What’s on in north Northumberland - June 7 - June 14

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Thursday (June 14)

Simon Yates: My Mountain Life. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Back by popular demand, Simon returns to Alnwick to give audiences another chance to hear his fascinating tales of life as a mountaineer. Tickets: £11.50-£12.50, available at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or on 01665 510785.

FILM

Today (Thursday)

Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Maltings, Berwick, 1.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A), available online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or on 01289 330999.

Today

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Avengers: Infinity War. The Maltings, Berwick, 6.30pm (Friday), 2pm (Saturday). Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

That Good Night. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

The Leisure Seeker. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury and Accordion Fiddle Club: Neil Macmillan Trio (Juneilian). Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members £4, non-members £5.

Tomorrow

The Outside Track 2018. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. A synthesis of virtuosity and energy, The Outside Track’s marriage of Canadian, Scottish and Irish music and song has been rapturously received around the world. Tickets: £13, concs £11-£11.50.

Tomorrow

The Real Thing. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Multi-million selling soul band The Real Thing are ready to give their disco inspired hits a new lease of life with an extensive UK tour. Tickets: £23.50-£24.50.

Tomorrow

YUMA. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. A female-fronted alternative duo from the North East. Free entry.

Saturday

Dan Walsh and Alistair Anderson. Parish Hall, Amble, 7.30pm. With repertoire ranging from bluegrass to Northumbrian rants. Tickets: £8, concs £7, under 15s £5, from N&F Young, Amble.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835 for more information.

Tuesday

Royal Opera House Live: Swan Lake. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. The Royal Ballet creates a new production with additional choreography by artist in residence Liam Scarlett. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child £10.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordon Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick. Admission £7, musicians £3.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at main courtyard entrance for an hour’s stroll.

Sunday

Highlights North Fund-raising Hike. Allendale Square, 10.30am. Walk and birthday tea in a beautiful Northumberland village with music. Minimum donation of £10, includes afternoon tea.

Wednesday

Alnwick Health Walk Programme. Walk name: Barter Books. Ability: starter (30 mins). Starts from Alnwick Tourist Information Centre at 10am.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026 for further information.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Educational Association: Spirited Exhibition Guided Tours. The Maltings, Berwick, 1pm. Find out more about the artists and artworks on display in the Spirited exhibition with these guided tours, led by Professor Maria Chester from BEA. Tickets: £3.

Today

Creative Cocoon Storytelling. Alnwick Playhouse, 1.30pm. Join the storytellers as they embark on a magical celebration of books, including readings from some popular children’s authors. Tickets: Child plus one adult £3.50.

Tonight

Derek Acorah: Love, Life, Laughter Tour. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. One of Britain’s most loved and most entertaining mediums takes to the stage with his all new tour. Tickets: £19.50.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Free Exercise Sessions. Swan Centre, Berwick, 10.30am to 11.30am. Accessed with a one-off referral from a GP. £3 per session.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Saturday

Northumberland Miners’ Picnic. Woodhorn Museum, 10am. Craft fair, music and family activities throughout the day, from 10am, Miners’ Memorial Service at 11am.

Saturday

Beginners’ Photography Workshop. Gallery 45, Felton, 10.30am to 3.30pm. Cost: £45.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Sunday

Summer Fair. Bamburgh Pavilion, 11am to 3pm. Craft stalls, artisan food, raffle and more. Free entry.

Sunday

Garden Open Day. Glanton Pyke, NE66 4BB, 1pm to 5pm. To raise money for HospiceCare. Visitors can enjoy a number of beautiful, individually styled gardens, superb specimen trees, greenhouses, a maze, water features, a meadow and woodland walks. Entry: £5.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Organised by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities. Cars £5, vans £10.

Monday

Susie White. Barter Books, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. The story of how garden writer Susie and her husband created their new garden is one of battling with adversity and an inspiring one for anyone gardening against the odds. Entry: £5, please book in advance in the shop or call 01665 604888.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (nine to 13), 5pm (14-18). Within the professional environment of a real theatre and studio, gain the opportunity to experience and develop your own choreographic skills and personal technique. Tickets: £4.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Entry £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Thursday (June 14)

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members are most welcome, £3 per adult and £1 per child.

Until September 1

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm. Celebration of the breadth and diversity of artistic talent in the county.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Open 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm), last entry 3.45pm. Adults £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Online discounts available at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Online discounts available at www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Daily, noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Daily tours from 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Tickets: Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily, 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Daily, hourly trains from 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Daily, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Daily 10.30am to 6pm (last entry 5pm). Adults £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. Daily, 11am to 5pm. Adults £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Opening times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Gates open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, plus bank holidays, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. All proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. Daily 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Castle daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.