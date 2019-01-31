What’s on in North Northumberland - January 31 - February 7

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNWICK

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.

BERWICK

NT Live: I’m Not Running. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at Main Courtyard entrance.

BERWICK

The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

GLENDALE

The Second Shepherd and Babes In The Wood. Kirknewton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Short plays performed by Yeavering Players. Tickets: £6 on 01668 282165.

WOOLER

Molly’s Game. Cheviot Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Contact Barbara Ratcliff on 01668 281484. Certificate (15).

SATURDAY

AMBLE

Mary Poppins Returns. Dovecote Centre, 3pm. Film. Tickets: £7, £5. Certificate (PG).

Mary Queen of Scots. Dovecote Centre, 6pm. Film. Tickets: £7, £5. Certificate (15).

BERWICK

Bohemian Rhapsody. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

ETAL

Landermason. Etal Village Hall, 8pm. A duo whose music would fit into folk, jazz and blues clubs and any festival. Tickets: £12 on 01890 820566.

LONGHORSLEY

Rock ‘n’ Roll Singing Session. Longhorsley Village Hall, 2.30pm. For older people. Free. call 07824 547863 to book.

RESTON

Open Day. Village Hall, 10am. Hosted by the Village Hall Management Committee. How would you like your hall to be developed?

SUNDAY

DINNINGTON

North East of England & Scottish Borders Begonia Society. Dinnington Village, Library Annex, 2pm.

NORTHUMBERLAND

Strolls with Poles. Walk: Allen Banks, Five Miles. See www.strollswithpoles.com

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. Cost £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.

BELFORD

Folk Music Session. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

HORNCLIFFE

Blues Night. Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.

BERWICK

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). £4.

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, 8pm. Cost £1 per person.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.

BERWICK

Dementia Friendly Screening: Lassie Come Home. The Maltings, 2pm. Everyone welcome. Tickets: £4.50. Certificate (U).

NT Live: The Madness of King George III. Encore broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: students £5, teacher free (minimum 10 students).

CROOKHAM

Till Valley Archaeological Society Meeting. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Operation Nightingale, a talk by Alexander Sotheran.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

ALNWICK

Alnwick & District Multiple Sclerosis Branch Meeting. Coffee and chat. Weavers Court, Alnwick, 11am. All welcome.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Re-opens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. Re-opens February 1. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child (five to 16) £4.50, under fives free.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Open daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. £10.95, child £5. Open weekdays from February 9.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Light Railway. Closed for winter.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Closed for winter. Re-opens February 9 for The Snowdrop Festival.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.