What’s on in North Northumberland - January 3 - January 10

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNMOUTH
Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery. 10am to 5pm, until January 14. local countryside and seascapes.
ALNWICK
MS Alnwick & District Branch Coffee & Chat. 11am to noon, Weavers Court.
Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, until January 21. documents spanning 200 years uncover Forgotten local stories.
AMBLE
Smallfoot. Dovecote Centre, 2pm. Film. Tickets: £5, child £3. Call 01665 713665. Certificate (PG).
BERWICK
Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. All welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
CRAGSIDE
Winter Wildlife Trail. Cragside, 11am to 3pm, until Sunday. Learn how to help nature in winter. Normal admission charges.
CRASTER
The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. Craster Memorial Hall, 2pm. dance, song and physical theatre. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.
AMBLE
Solo. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £5, child £3. Certificate (12A).
BERWICK
Mary Poppins Returns. The Maltings, 7pm. Until January 10. Film. Tickets: £8.50, Concs £7, child, £5. Certificate (PG).
SATURDAY
BERWICK
Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, 8pm to 11pm, weekly. Admission £3.
André Rieu New Year’s Concert from Sydney. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
HAUXLEY
Introduction to Winter Bird Identification. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. £5.
MONDAY
BELFORD
Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Variety of medium. Until February 24.
BERWICK
Berwick Film Society: Scribe. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS members free. Certificate (15).
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
BERWICK
Royal Northern Sinfonia: Haydn, Kapralova and Dvorak. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £13,50, concs from £10.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost: £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 10
LOW HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.
The Alnwick Garden. closed until January 31.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. closed until January 8.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. daily, 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Bamburgh Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY HALL
Castle and Gardens. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. 10am to dusk. Adults £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE
10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.
ETAL CASTLE
Closed for winter.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Closed for winter.
Light Railway. Closed for winter.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Closed for winter.
LADY WATERFORD HALL
Closed for winter.
LINDISFARNE
Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle
Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.
Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed for winter.
WARKWROTH
Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed for winter. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
WOODHORN
Museum and Northumberland Archives. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.