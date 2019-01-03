What’s on in North Northumberland - January 3 - January 10

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery. 10am to 5pm, until January 14. local countryside and seascapes.

ALNWICK

MS Alnwick & District Branch Coffee & Chat. 11am to noon, Weavers Court.

Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, until January 21. documents spanning 200 years uncover Forgotten local stories.

AMBLE

Smallfoot. Dovecote Centre, 2pm. Film. Tickets: £5, child £3. Call 01665 713665. Certificate (PG).

BERWICK

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. All welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

CRAGSIDE

Winter Wildlife Trail. Cragside, 11am to 3pm, until Sunday. Learn how to help nature in winter. Normal admission charges.

CRASTER

The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. Craster Memorial Hall, 2pm. dance, song and physical theatre. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

AMBLE

Solo. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £5, child £3. Certificate (12A).

BERWICK

Mary Poppins Returns. The Maltings, 7pm. Until January 10. Film. Tickets: £8.50, Concs £7, child, £5. Certificate (PG).

SATURDAY

BERWICK

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, 8pm to 11pm, weekly. Admission £3.

André Rieu New Year’s Concert from Sydney. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

HAUXLEY

Introduction to Winter Bird Identification. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. £5.

MONDAY

BELFORD

Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Variety of medium. Until February 24.

BERWICK

Berwick Film Society: Scribe. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS members free. Certificate (15).

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

BERWICK

Royal Northern Sinfonia: Haydn, Kapralova and Dvorak. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £13,50, concs from £10.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost: £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

LOW HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

The Alnwick Garden. closed until January 31.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. closed until January 8.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. daily, 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY HALL

Castle and Gardens. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. 10am to dusk. Adults £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

ETAL CASTLE

Closed for winter.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Light Railway. Closed for winter.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Closed for winter.

LADY WATERFORD HALL

Closed for winter.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for winter.

WARKWROTH

Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed for winter. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

WOODHORN

Museum and Northumberland Archives. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.