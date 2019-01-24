What’s on in North Northumberland - January 24 - January 31

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNWICK
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.
BERWICK
NT Live: Antony and Cleopatra. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
Art group. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Karen Henriques on Anticipated Movement. Bring materials and A3 paper.
Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. 01665 714963.
WOOLER
Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. The Homelanders. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Members £5, non-members £6.50.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at Main Courtyard entrance.
AMBLE
Edie. Dovecote Centre, 2pm. Film. Tickets: £5, child £3. Certificate (12A).
BERWICK
A Star Is Born. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
SATURDAY
BERWICK
The Girl in the Spider’s Web. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
EYEMOUTH
Honey Dewdrops. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Tickets: £13.50.
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. Cost £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.
WOOLER
Business Northumberland: How to Build a Business That Can Work Without You. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 9.30am. Book at www.wooler.org.uk/events
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.
Alnwick Garden Club. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 7.30pm. Non-members £3.
Alnwick Music Festival meeting. Mechanics Institute, 7.30pm. All welcome.
BERWICK
Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). £4.
Berwick Film Society: The Square. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, members free. Certificate (15).
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.
Alnwick Wildlife Group. St James’ Church Hall, Pottergate, 7.30pm. Alan Fairclough on Finding the Micromoths of Northumberland. Non-members £2.
BERWICK
Berwick Visual Impairment Group. King James Court, West Street, 10.30am.
Royal Opera House: La Traviate Live Broadcast. The Maltings, 6.45pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 31
BERWICK
NT Live: I’m Not Running. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. Reopens February 1.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE
10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Closed for winter.
Light Railway. Closed for winter.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Closed for winter.
LINDISFARNE
Castle closed, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.