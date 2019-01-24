What’s on in North Northumberland - January 24 - January 31

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNWICK

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.

BERWICK

NT Live: Antony and Cleopatra. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

Art group. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Karen Henriques on Anticipated Movement. Bring materials and A3 paper.

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. 01665 714963.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. The Homelanders. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Members £5, non-members £6.50.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at Main Courtyard entrance.

AMBLE

Edie. Dovecote Centre, 2pm. Film. Tickets: £5, child £3. Certificate (12A).

BERWICK

A Star Is Born. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

SATURDAY

BERWICK

The Girl in the Spider’s Web. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

EYEMOUTH

Honey Dewdrops. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Tickets: £13.50.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. Cost £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.

WOOLER

Business Northumberland: How to Build a Business That Can Work Without You. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 9.30am. Book at www.wooler.org.uk/events

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.

Alnwick Garden Club. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 7.30pm. Non-members £3.

Alnwick Music Festival meeting. Mechanics Institute, 7.30pm. All welcome.

BERWICK

Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). £4.

Berwick Film Society: The Square. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, members free. Certificate (15).

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.

Alnwick Wildlife Group. St James’ Church Hall, Pottergate, 7.30pm. Alan Fairclough on Finding the Micromoths of Northumberland. Non-members £2.

BERWICK

Berwick Visual Impairment Group. King James Court, West Street, 10.30am.

Royal Opera House: La Traviate Live Broadcast. The Maltings, 6.45pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

BERWICK

NT Live: I’m Not Running. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. Reopens February 1.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Light Railway. Closed for winter.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Closed for winter.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.