What’s on in North Northumberland - January 17 - January 24

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway. Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Pictures from the Ian Falcus collection.

Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, until Sunday. Documents spanning 200 years of forgotten local stories.

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24. Free admission on January 19. Bold signature style across a variety of medium.

BERWICK

Spittal Variety Group Panto: The Snow Queen. The Maltings, 7.15pm. Until Sunday. Written by Alan Frayn this myth, legend and fantasy combine in a spellbinding story, told in true pantomime tradition. Tickets: £13.50, concs £11.50.

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. All welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

LOWICK

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group meeting. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Sandy Leven presents A Week in the Cape. Visitors £3.

NEWBIGGIN-BY-THE-SEA

An Exhibition of Paintings by Carole Hall. Newbiggin Maritime Centre, 10am to 4pm. Until January 31. Free.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

AMBLE

Hotel Artemis. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: Adult £5, under 18s £3. Certificate (15).

BERWICK

Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, Marygate, 6pm. Social evening for people with learning disabilities.

The Adrian Cox Quartet. Watchtower Gallery, 7.30pm. Clarinettist Adrian Cox presents his Profoundly Blue tour with pianist Joe Webb, double-bassist Simon Read and drummer Gethin Jones. entry: £10 on the door.

SATURDAY

ALNWICK

Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery free entry. 1pm to 4pm. Free admission for north east residents. live music, explore the museum and exhibition, and the curator and head of collections will be on hand to answer questions.

HAUXLEY

Wildlife in Oils with Diane Patterson. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. Oil painting with a pallet knife and brush on wood. Suitable for all levels. All materials supplied. Cost £45. To book call 07971 846624.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.

BELFORD

Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

BERWICK

Royal Opera House: The Queen of Spades Live Broadcast. The Maltings, 6.45pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1 per person.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

BELFORD

Belford & District History Society Meeting. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £2.

BERWICK

Widows. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24

BERWICK

NT Live: Antony and Cleopatra Encore Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Guest artist: The Homelanders. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm to 11pm. Members £5, non-members £6.50.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

The Alnwick Garden. Closed until January 31.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Light Railway. Closed for winter.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Closed for winter.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

WOODHORN

Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.