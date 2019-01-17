What’s on in North Northumberland - January 17 - January 24

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway. Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Pictures from the Ian Falcus collection.
Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, until Sunday. Documents spanning 200 years of forgotten local stories.
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24. Free admission on January 19. Bold signature style across a variety of medium.
BERWICK
Spittal Variety Group Panto: The Snow Queen. The Maltings, 7.15pm. Until Sunday. Written by Alan Frayn this myth, legend and fantasy combine in a spellbinding story, told in true pantomime tradition. Tickets: £13.50, concs £11.50.
Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. All welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
LOWICK
North Northumberland Rock Garden Group meeting. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Sandy Leven presents A Week in the Cape. Visitors £3.
NEWBIGGIN-BY-THE-SEA
An Exhibition of Paintings by Carole Hall. Newbiggin Maritime Centre, 10am to 4pm. Until January 31. Free.
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.
AMBLE
Hotel Artemis. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: Adult £5, under 18s £3. Certificate (15).
BERWICK
Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, Marygate, 6pm. Social evening for people with learning disabilities.
The Adrian Cox Quartet. Watchtower Gallery, 7.30pm. Clarinettist Adrian Cox presents his Profoundly Blue tour with pianist Joe Webb, double-bassist Simon Read and drummer Gethin Jones. entry: £10 on the door.
SATURDAY
ALNWICK
Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery free entry. 1pm to 4pm. Free admission for north east residents. live music, explore the museum and exhibition, and the curator and head of collections will be on hand to answer questions.
HAUXLEY
Wildlife in Oils with Diane Patterson. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. Oil painting with a pallet knife and brush on wood. Suitable for all levels. All materials supplied. Cost £45. To book call 07971 846624.
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
Music Session. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.
BELFORD
Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.
BERWICK
Royal Opera House: The Queen of Spades Live Broadcast. The Maltings, 6.45pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1 per person.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
BELFORD
Belford & District History Society Meeting. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £2.
BERWICK
Widows. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 24
BERWICK
NT Live: Antony and Cleopatra Encore Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
WOOLER
Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Guest artist: The Homelanders. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm to 11pm. Members £5, non-members £6.50.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.
The Alnwick Garden. Closed until January 31.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Bamburgh Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE
10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Closed for winter.
Light Railway. Closed for winter.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Closed for winter.
LINDISFARNE
Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.
Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
WOODHORN
Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.