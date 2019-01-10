What’s on in North Northumberland - January 10 - January 17

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNMOUTH
Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery. 10am to 5pm, until Monday. Local scenes.
ALNWICK
Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, until January 20. documents spanning 200 years of local stories.
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.
BERWICK
Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Mary Poppins Returns. The Maltings, 7pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. (PG).
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
LOW HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.
BERWICK
Berwick Educational Association: The Queen of Spades. 56-58 Castlegate, 10am. Led by Dr Richard Moore. Tickets: £9 available at eventbrite.co.uk
Peterloo. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. (12A).
SATURDAY
BERWICK
Ralph Breeaks The Internet. Film. The Maltings, 1pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. (PG).
Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, 8pm to 11pm, weekly. £3.
SUNDAY
HAUXLEY
In Focus. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am. Optical equipment to try before you buy.
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.
BERWICK
Spittal Variety Group Panto: The Snow Queen. The Maltings, 7.15pm. Until January 20. Tickets: £13.50, concs £11.50.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga Session. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
BERWICK
Dementia Friendly Screening: Jailhouse Rock. Film. The Maltings, 2pm. Tickets: £4.50. (U).
Berwick History Society. From Cocklawburn to Budle Bay: Stories From The Peregrini Project. Parish Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members: £2.
Berwick Wildlife Group. URC Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Talk by Tom Cadwallader. members £2, non-members £3.
EGLINGHAM
The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. village hall, 7.30pm. www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 17
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway. Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Pictures from the Ian Falcus collection.
LOWICK
North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Lowick Village hall, 2.15pm. Speaker: Sandy Leven. Visitors £3.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.
The Alnwick Garden. Closed until January 31.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Bamburgh Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Closed.
CHATHILL
Preston tower. From 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Closed.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE
10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.
ETAL CASTLE
Closed.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Closed.
Light Railway. Closed.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Closed.
LADY WATERFORD HALL
Closed.
LINDISFARNE
Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.
Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.
Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed.
WARKWORTH
Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
WOODHORN
Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.