What’s on in North Northumberland - January 10 - January 17

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery. 10am to 5pm, until Monday. Local scenes.

ALNWICK

Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, until January 20. documents spanning 200 years of local stories.

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.

BERWICK

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Mary Poppins Returns. The Maltings, 7pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. (PG).

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

LOW HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

BERWICK

Berwick Educational Association: The Queen of Spades. 56-58 Castlegate, 10am. Led by Dr Richard Moore. Tickets: £9 available at eventbrite.co.uk

Peterloo. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. (12A).

SATURDAY

BERWICK

Ralph Breeaks The Internet. Film. The Maltings, 1pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. (PG).

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, 8pm to 11pm, weekly. £3.

SUNDAY

HAUXLEY

In Focus. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am. Optical equipment to try before you buy.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

BERWICK

Spittal Variety Group Panto: The Snow Queen. The Maltings, 7.15pm. Until January 20. Tickets: £13.50, concs £11.50.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga Session. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

BERWICK

Dementia Friendly Screening: Jailhouse Rock. Film. The Maltings, 2pm. Tickets: £4.50. (U).

Berwick History Society. From Cocklawburn to Budle Bay: Stories From The Peregrini Project. Parish Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members: £2.

Berwick Wildlife Group. URC Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. Talk by Tom Cadwallader. members £2, non-members £3.

EGLINGHAM

The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. village hall, 7.30pm. www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway. Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Pictures from the Ian Falcus collection.

LOWICK

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Lowick Village hall, 2.15pm. Speaker: Sandy Leven. Visitors £3.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

The Alnwick Garden. Closed until January 31.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed.

CHATHILL

Preston tower. From 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Closed.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

ETAL CASTLE

Closed.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Closed.

Light Railway. Closed.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Closed.

LADY WATERFORD HALL

Closed.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed.

WARKWORTH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

WOODHORN

Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.