What’s on in North Northumberland - February 7 - February 14

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDSAY)
ALNWICK
Alnwick & District MS branch. Coffee and chat. Weavers Court, 11am.
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.
BERWICK
The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Kirill Sokolov: A Russian Painter In Northumberland. The Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
RESTON
Badminton. Reston Village Hall, Every Thursday in term time, Juniors 7pm, seniors 8.30pm.
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
WOOLER
Cheviot Singers. Cheviot Centre, 10am to noon. Call Veronica Gilbert on 01668 281362.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.
AMBLE
A Star Is Born. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £5, under 18s £3. Certificate (15).
BERWICK
Stan & Ollie. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (PG).
RESTON
Reston Concert Band and Reston Clangers. Reston Village Hall, 7pm. £3.50.
SATURDAY
LOW HAUXLEY
A Day of Mindfulness. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to 3.30pm. Mindfulness meditation. £40. Book at www.schoolofmindfulness.co.uk
RESTON
Archery. Reston Village Hall, every Saturday, 10am to noon, and Wednesday, 7pm.
SUNDAY
ALNWICK
Alnwick Messy Church. St James’ URC hall, 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Crafts, bible story, tea and more.
ROTHBURY
Simonside Hay Show and Pledge Auction. Forestburngate, Rothbury, from noon.
WYLAM
Strolls with Poles. Walk: Wylam to Ovingham, 10 miles. www.strollswithpoles.com
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. Cost £4 from Gardner’s Cottage. Weekly.
HORNCLIFFE
Traditional Tunes Session. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Clinic Café. Barking Mad - The Company of A Dog Helps Reduce Stress and Increase Physical and Social Interaction. Alnwick Garden, Elderberries Drop-In Centre, 2pm. £2.
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. call 01665 604830.
BERWICK
NT Live: The Tragedy of King Richard II – Encore Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher. Free (min. 10 students).
RESTON
Yoga. Reston Village Hall, 7.15pm. Every Tuesday with Anne Casey.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. Cost: £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
Alnwick Accordion and Fiddle Club. Village Hall, Newton on the Moor, 7.30pm. Musicians are Alan Small and Gemma Donald. Admission £7, musicians £3.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14
BERWICK
Colette. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
EYEMOUTH
Phil Beer. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Folk and Rock songs. Tickets: £15.50, Visit Hippodrome website.
HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society Meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. see www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child (five to 16) £4.50, under fives free.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. £10.95, child £5. Open weekdays from February 9.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends). Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE
10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Closed for winter.
Light Railway. Closed for winter.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Reopens February 9. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.
LINDISFARNE
Castle closed, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.