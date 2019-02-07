What’s on in North Northumberland - February 7 - February 14

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDSAY)

ALNWICK

Alnwick & District MS branch. Coffee and chat. Weavers Court, 11am.

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until February 24.

BERWICK

The Favourite. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Kirill Sokolov: A Russian Painter In Northumberland. The Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

RESTON

Badminton. Reston Village Hall, Every Thursday in term time, Juniors 7pm, seniors 8.30pm.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

WOOLER

Cheviot Singers. Cheviot Centre, 10am to noon. Call Veronica Gilbert on 01668 281362.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.

AMBLE

A Star Is Born. Dovecote Centre, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £5, under 18s £3. Certificate (15).

BERWICK

Stan & Ollie. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (PG).

RESTON

Reston Concert Band and Reston Clangers. Reston Village Hall, 7pm. £3.50.

SATURDAY

LOW HAUXLEY

A Day of Mindfulness. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to 3.30pm. Mindfulness meditation. £40. Book at www.schoolofmindfulness.co.uk

RESTON

Archery. Reston Village Hall, every Saturday, 10am to noon, and Wednesday, 7pm.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

Alnwick Messy Church. St James’ URC hall, 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Crafts, bible story, tea and more.

ROTHBURY

Simonside Hay Show and Pledge Auction. Forestburngate, Rothbury, from noon.

WYLAM

Strolls with Poles. Walk: Wylam to Ovingham, 10 miles. www.strollswithpoles.com

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. Cost £4 from Gardner’s Cottage. Weekly.

HORNCLIFFE

Traditional Tunes Session. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Clinic Café. Barking Mad - The Company of A Dog Helps Reduce Stress and Increase Physical and Social Interaction. Alnwick Garden, Elderberries Drop-In Centre, 2pm. £2.

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. call 01665 604830.

BERWICK

NT Live: The Tragedy of King Richard II – Encore Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher. Free (min. 10 students).

RESTON

Yoga. Reston Village Hall, 7.15pm. Every Tuesday with Anne Casey.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. Cost: £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

Alnwick Accordion and Fiddle Club. Village Hall, Newton on the Moor, 7.30pm. Musicians are Alan Small and Gemma Donald. Admission £7, musicians £3.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

BERWICK

Colette. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

EYEMOUTH

Phil Beer. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Folk and Rock songs. Tickets: £15.50, Visit Hippodrome website.

HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society Meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. see www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child (five to 16) £4.50, under fives free.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. £10.95, child £5. Open weekdays from February 9.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Light Railway. Closed for winter.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Reopens February 9. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed. adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.