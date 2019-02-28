What’s on in North Northumberland - February 28 - March 7

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNMOUTH
Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.
BERWICK
Berwick Art Group. United Reform Church Spittal, 1.30pm. Colour mixing and oil painting workshop. Non-members £4.
Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.
Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park, Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly.
EYEMOUTH
Vera Van Heeringen. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Songwriter and guitarist. Tickets: £13.50.
HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adult £3, child £1.
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.
BERWICK
Pub Quiz. The Island View Inn, 9pm. In aid of Berwick Cancer Cars. £3.
NORHAM
World Day of Prayer. St Cuthbert’s Church, 2pm.
SPITTAL
Fools Gold Presents Stories With Strings. Burc (formerly St Paul’s), 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, U17’s £5 from Spittal Food Store or 07752 403409.
WOOLER
Basketry Workshop. Cheviot Centre, 10am.
SATURDAY
HAUXLEY
Bird Watching Basics. Discovery Centre, 10am. £15.
RESTON
Archery. Village Hall, every Saturday, 10am to noon, Wednesday, 7pm.
SEAHOUSES
Vice. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. Film. Tickets: £4-£7. Call 01665 721868. Certificate (15).
WARKWORTH
Werca’s Folk and Northern Harmony Musical Workshop. United Reform Church Hall, 3pm. Concert, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10 from village shop.
SUNDAY
CRASTER
Strolls with Poles. Craster and Dunstanburgh walk. Eight miles. www.strollswithpoles.com
DINNINGTON
North East of England & Scottish Borders Begonia Society. Library Annex, 2pm.
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.
BELFORD
Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.
BERWICK
Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Every Monday.
HORNCLIFFE
Blues Night. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.
Alnwick & District Flower Club. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 7pm. Workshop with Irene Parker.
Northumberland Place Names. Bailiffgate Museum, 7.30pm. Talk by Diana Whaley. Free.
BERWICK
Royal British Legion & Warm Hub Coffee Morning. Berwick Voluntary Centre, 10am.
The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18).
Beautiful Boy. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.
EYEMOUTH
Elles Bailey. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Blues, country and rock. Tickets: £13.50.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
An Evening With Dan Snow. Alnwick Castle, 7.30pm. Tickets: £25, concs £20.
CROOKHAM
Till Valley Archaeological Society. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
ALNWICK
Ms Alnwick Branch. Weavers Court, 11am. Coffee and chat.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. Open 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
Garden from 10am, House from 11am daily. Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH
Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens March 24.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Reopens March 25.
Light Railway. Reopens March 24.
HOWICK HALL
Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.
LINDISFARNE
Castle times vary, garden daily. £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Gardens. Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON
Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum 10am to 4pm. adults £7, concs £6, child free.