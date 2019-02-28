What’s on in North Northumberland - February 28 - March 7

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.

BERWICK

Berwick Art Group. United Reform Church Spittal, 1.30pm. Colour mixing and oil painting workshop. Non-members £4.

Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park, Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly.

EYEMOUTH

Vera Van Heeringen. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Songwriter and guitarist. Tickets: £13.50.

HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adult £3, child £1.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.

BERWICK

Pub Quiz. The Island View Inn, 9pm. In aid of Berwick Cancer Cars. £3.

NORHAM

World Day of Prayer. St Cuthbert’s Church, 2pm.

SPITTAL

Fools Gold Presents Stories With Strings. Burc (formerly St Paul’s), 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, U17’s £5 from Spittal Food Store or 07752 403409.

WOOLER

Basketry Workshop. Cheviot Centre, 10am.

SATURDAY

HAUXLEY

Bird Watching Basics. Discovery Centre, 10am. £15.

RESTON

Archery. Village Hall, every Saturday, 10am to noon, Wednesday, 7pm.

SEAHOUSES

Vice. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. Film. Tickets: £4-£7. Call 01665 721868. Certificate (15).

WARKWORTH

Werca’s Folk and Northern Harmony Musical Workshop. United Reform Church Hall, 3pm. Concert, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10 from village shop.

SUNDAY

CRASTER

Strolls with Poles. Craster and Dunstanburgh walk. Eight miles. www.strollswithpoles.com

DINNINGTON

North East of England & Scottish Borders Begonia Society. Library Annex, 2pm.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.

BELFORD

Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Every Monday.

HORNCLIFFE

Blues Night. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

Alnwick & District Flower Club. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 7pm. Workshop with Irene Parker.

Northumberland Place Names. Bailiffgate Museum, 7.30pm. Talk by Diana Whaley. Free.

BERWICK

Royal British Legion & Warm Hub Coffee Morning. Berwick Voluntary Centre, 10am.

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18).

Beautiful Boy. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.

EYEMOUTH

Elles Bailey. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Blues, country and rock. Tickets: £13.50.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

An Evening With Dan Snow. Alnwick Castle, 7.30pm. Tickets: £25, concs £20.

CROOKHAM

Till Valley Archaeological Society. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

ALNWICK

Ms Alnwick Branch. Weavers Court, 11am. Coffee and chat.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. Open 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

Garden from 10am, House from 11am daily. Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens March 24.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Reopens March 25.

Light Railway. Reopens March 24.

HOWICK HALL

Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

LINDISFARNE

Castle times vary, garden daily. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Gardens. Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum 10am to 4pm. adults £7, concs £6, child free.