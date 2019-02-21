What’s on in North Northumberland - February 21 - February 28

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm. Ed Orwin: The Blyth and Tyne Railway.

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until Sunday.

BERWICK

Kirill Sokolov: Russian painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.

The Lego Movie 2. The Maltings, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, Certificate (U).

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park, Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly.

LOWICK

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Village Hall, 2.15pm. Visitors £3.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Guests Leonard Brown and Malcolm Ross. Members £5, non-members £6.50.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.

BERWICK

Re-Take That: Take That Greatest Hits: The Sing-a-Long. The Maltings, 7.30pm Tickets from £18, concs £10.

SATURDAY

ALNWICK

Ballroom & Latin Social Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. No previous experience required. £3.50.

FELTON

Watercolours For All. Gallery Forty5, 10.30am. Materials provided. £25.

EYEMOUTH

Lori Watson: Yarrow. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Fiddle Player, singer and composer. Tickets: £13.50 online.

RESTON

Archery. Village Hall, Every Saturday, 10am to noon, Wednesday, 7pm.

SUNDAY

LESBURY

Strolls with Poles. Walk, Lesbury, five miles. See www.strollswithpoles.com

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Every Monday.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

Alnwick Garden Club. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 7.30pm. Visitors £3.

BERWICK

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). No experience necessary.

HORNCLIFFE

Berwick Sugarcraft Group. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Create yellow roses.

RESTON

Yoga. Village Hall, 7.15pm. Every Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Dancefit. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 2pm. Ages 55 and over. £4.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

Alnwick Wildlife Group. St James’s Church Centre, 7.30pm. Members £2.

BELFORD

History Society. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. £2.

BERWICK

Berwick Visual Impairment Group. King James Court, West Street, 10.30am.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

WHITTINGHAM

Cheviot Valleys Flower Club. Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Demonstration by Pam Alexander.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

BERWICK

Maltings Youth Theatre: Gregory’s Girl. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10, concs £5.

EYEMOUTH

Vera Van Heeringen. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Songwriter and guitarist. Tickets: £13.50.

HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adult £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. see www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. Open 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

Garden open from 10am, House from 11am daily. Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall reopens March 24.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Reopens march 25.

Light Railway. Reopens march 24.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Open Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

LINDISFARNE

Castle times and days vary, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for Winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum daily, 10am to 4pm. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.