What’s on in North Northumberland - February 21 - February 28

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNMOUTH
Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm. Ed Orwin: The Blyth and Tyne Railway.
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Until Sunday.
BERWICK
Kirill Sokolov: Russian painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.
The Lego Movie 2. The Maltings, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, Certificate (U).
Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park, Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly.
LOWICK
North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Village Hall, 2.15pm. Visitors £3.
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
WOOLER
Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Guests Leonard Brown and Malcolm Ross. Members £5, non-members £6.50.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.
BERWICK
Re-Take That: Take That Greatest Hits: The Sing-a-Long. The Maltings, 7.30pm Tickets from £18, concs £10.
SATURDAY
ALNWICK
Ballroom & Latin Social Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. No previous experience required. £3.50.
FELTON
Watercolours For All. Gallery Forty5, 10.30am. Materials provided. £25.
EYEMOUTH
Lori Watson: Yarrow. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Fiddle Player, singer and composer. Tickets: £13.50 online.
RESTON
Archery. Village Hall, Every Saturday, 10am to noon, Wednesday, 7pm.
SUNDAY
LESBURY
Strolls with Poles. Walk, Lesbury, five miles. See www.strollswithpoles.com
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
BERWICK
Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Every Monday.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.
Alnwick Garden Club. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 7.30pm. Visitors £3.
BERWICK
The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). No experience necessary.
HORNCLIFFE
Berwick Sugarcraft Group. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Create yellow roses.
RESTON
Yoga. Village Hall, 7.15pm. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.
Dancefit. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 2pm. Ages 55 and over. £4.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
Alnwick Wildlife Group. St James’s Church Centre, 7.30pm. Members £2.
BELFORD
History Society. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. £2.
BERWICK
Berwick Visual Impairment Group. King James Court, West Street, 10.30am.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.
WHITTINGHAM
Cheviot Valleys Flower Club. Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Demonstration by Pam Alexander.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28
BERWICK
Maltings Youth Theatre: Gregory’s Girl. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £10, concs £5.
EYEMOUTH
Vera Van Heeringen. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Songwriter and guitarist. Tickets: £13.50.
HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adult £3, child £1.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. see www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. Open 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
Garden open from 10am, House from 11am daily. Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH
Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall reopens March 24.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. Reopens march 25.
Light Railway. Reopens march 24.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Open Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.
LINDISFARNE
Castle times and days vary, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed for Winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum daily, 10am to 4pm. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.