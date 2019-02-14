What’s on in North Northumberland - February 14 - February 21

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNWICK

Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum. Until February 24.

BERWICK

Colette. The Maltings 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

Kirill Sokolov: A Russian Painter In Northumberland. The Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Umtil May 5.

Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

EYEMOUTH

Phil Beer. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Folk and Rock. £15.50.

HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. non-members £3, child £1.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.

BERWICK

The Cinema of Agnès Varda. William Elder Building, Castlegate, 11am to 1pm. Lecture by Martine Pierquin.

Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, 6pm. For people with learning disabilities.

The Lego Movie 2. The Maltings, 7pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (U).

RESTON

Reston Concert Band and Reston Clangers. Reston Village Hall, 7pm. £3.50.

SATURDAY

ALNWICK

Alnwick Music Society Presents Sean Shibe. St James’s Church, 7.30pm. Pay on the door.

AMBLE

Ralph Breaks The Internet - Wreck It Ralph 2. Dovecote Centre, 3pm. Film. Tickets: £7, £5. Certificate (PG).

The Favourite. Dovecote Centre, 6pm. Film. Tickets: £7, £5. Certificate (15).

BERWICK

Metal Baroque. The Maltings, 8pm. Tickets: £15, concs £10-£13.50.

FELTON

Watercolours For All. Gallery Forty5, 10.30am. £25.

SUNDAY

BERWICK

Afternoon Tea Dance. St Cuthbert’s Parish Centre, Walkergate, 2pm to 5pm. Tickets: £5. In aid of Hospicecare North Northumberland.

HOWICK

Strolls with Poles. Howick Hall Gardens. Four miles. www.strollswithpoles.com

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.

BELFORD

Folk. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Weekly.

HORNCLIFFE

Acoustic Songs. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

BERWICK

Berwick Film Society: Faces Places. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Journey through rural France. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS free. Certificate (12A).

Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

BERWICK

Royal Ballet: Don Quixote Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm. Ed Orwin: The Blyth and Tyne Railway.

LOWICK

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Village Hall, 2.15pm. visitors £3.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Leonard Brown & Malcolm Ross. Members £5, non-members £6.50.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, daily February 18 to 24. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. February 20 to 22, 11am to 3pm.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. February 20 to 22, 11am to 3pm.

Light Railway. Reopens March 24.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

LINDISFARNE

Castle times and days vary, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. Daily February 18-24, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS

Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM

Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. February 18 to 24, 10am to 4pm, Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.