What’s on in North Northumberland - February 14 - February 21

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
TODAY (THURSDAY)
ALNWICK
Stella Vine Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum. Until February 24.
BERWICK
Colette. The Maltings 7.30pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).
Kirill Sokolov: A Russian Painter In Northumberland. The Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Umtil May 5.
Walks Around The Parks. Ongoing. Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Call 07876 398026.
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, weekly. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
EYEMOUTH
Phil Beer. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Folk and Rock. £15.50.
HAUXLEY
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. non-members £3, child £1.
SHILBOTTLE
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
WARKWORTH
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.
FRIDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Walking Group. Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at main courtyard entrance.
BERWICK
The Cinema of Agnès Varda. William Elder Building, Castlegate, 11am to 1pm. Lecture by Martine Pierquin.
Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, 6pm. For people with learning disabilities.
The Lego Movie 2. The Maltings, 7pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (U).
RESTON
Reston Concert Band and Reston Clangers. Reston Village Hall, 7pm. £3.50.
SATURDAY
ALNWICK
Alnwick Music Society Presents Sean Shibe. St James’s Church, 7.30pm. Pay on the door.
AMBLE
Ralph Breaks The Internet - Wreck It Ralph 2. Dovecote Centre, 3pm. Film. Tickets: £7, £5. Certificate (PG).
The Favourite. Dovecote Centre, 6pm. Film. Tickets: £7, £5. Certificate (15).
BERWICK
Metal Baroque. The Maltings, 8pm. Tickets: £15, concs £10-£13.50.
FELTON
Watercolours For All. Gallery Forty5, 10.30am. £25.
SUNDAY
BERWICK
Afternoon Tea Dance. St Cuthbert’s Parish Centre, Walkergate, 2pm to 5pm. Tickets: £5. In aid of Hospicecare North Northumberland.
HOWICK
Strolls with Poles. Howick Hall Gardens. Four miles. www.strollswithpoles.com
MONDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Music. The John Bull Inn, 8.30pm.
BELFORD
Folk. Blue Bell Hotel, 8pm.
BERWICK
Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Weekly.
HORNCLIFFE
Acoustic Songs. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.
LESBURY
Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.
TUESDAY
ALNWICK
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.
BERWICK
Berwick Film Society: Faces Places. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Journey through rural France. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS free. Certificate (12A).
Quiz. The Brown Bear, 8pm. £1.
WEDNESDAY
ALNWICK
Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.
BERWICK
Royal Ballet: Don Quixote Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75.
PAXTON HOUSE
Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.
SHILBOTTLE
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm. Ed Orwin: The Blyth and Tyne Railway.
LOWICK
North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Village Hall, 2.15pm. visitors £3.
WOOLER
Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, 7.30pm. Leonard Brown & Malcolm Ross. Members £5, non-members £6.50.
ATTRACTIONS
Opening times may vary from season to season.
ALNWICK
Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.
The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free.
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.
Bailiffgate Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
BAMBURGH
Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. £10.95, child £5.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELFORD
Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.
BELSAY
Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
BERWICK
Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.
CHATHILL
Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
CHILLINGHAM
Castle. Reopens April 6.
Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
CRAGSIDE
10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends). Adult £18, child £9.
DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE
10am to 4pm, daily February 18 to 24. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.
ETAL
Castle. Closed for winter.
FORD
Lady Waterford Hall. February 20 to 22, 11am to 3pm.
HEATHERSLAW
Corn Mill. February 20 to 22, 11am to 3pm.
Light Railway. Reopens March 24.
HOWICK HALL GARDENS
Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.
LINDISFARNE
Castle times and days vary, garden open all day. £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2.
Priory. Daily February 18-24, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
LONGFRAMLINGTON GARDENS
Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
NORTH CHARLTON ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM
Closed for winter.
WARKWORTH
Castle. February 18 to 24, 10am to 4pm, Hermitage closed. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.
WOODHORN
Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adults £7, concs £6, child free.