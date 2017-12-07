What’s on in north Northumberland - December 7 - December 14

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today (Thursday)

Northumberland Theatre Company: The Princess and The Goblin. Hindmarsh Hall, Alnmouth, 4pm. An exciting adventure about the goblins’ attempt to steal away the princess and her success in avoiding them with help from Curdie, the miner’s son, and her mysterious great-great-grandmother. Bookings on: 01665 830416.

Today

NT Live: Young Marx Live Broadcast. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. It’s 1850 and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho. The revolutionary is a combination of intellectual brilliance, satiric wit and child-like emotional illiteracy. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5 and teacher free (min. 10 students). Bookings on 01289 330999 or buy online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Tomorrow

A Christmas Carol. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Olivier award-winner Guy Masterson brings Dickens’ classic festive fable. Tickets: £15, concs £13-£13.50.

FILMS

Tomorrow, Saturday and Wednesday

Murder on the Orient Express. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm (and 2pm Wednesday). Based on the Agatha Christie novel, Hercule Poirot investigates murder amongst 13 passengers stranded on a train. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Book at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call 01665 510785. Certificate (12A).

Thursday (December 14)

The Man Who Invented Christmas. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A magical journey leading to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (TBC).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Royal Northern Sinfonia’s Baroque Christmas By Candlelight. St Michael’s Church, Alnwick, 7.30pm. A wonderful festive programme. Tickets: £15, under 18s £5. Book at www.sagegateshead.com

Today

The Nutcracker. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Set to one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous compositions, the Christmas ballet will be brought to life by Ballet Theatre UK. Tickets: £16.50-£17.50, concs £15.50, child/student £11.50.

Saturday

The Berwick Concert Band. BURC (formerly St Paul’s), Main Street, Spittal, 3pm. Popular light music with a hint of Christmas. Tickets: £6, under 17s £4, from Spittal Food Store, or call 07752 403409 or visit www.beboxoffice.com

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. For details contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Monday

Folk Session. The John Bull Pub, Alnwick, 8pm. Featuring Northumbrian pipes, fiddle and more.

Tuesday

Buskers’ Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. Acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome. Free entry.

Tuesday

Texas Gun. Jubilee Centre, Highcliffe, Spittal, 8pm. The Border Country Music Club presents the Scottish country band. Pay at the door on the night. For details call Thom Stebbing on 01289 386510.

Tuesday

Buddy Holly & The Cricketers – Holly at Christmas. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Holly’s hits, contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers all wrapped up in a feast of entertainment. Tickets: £20-£21, child/student £10.50.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

The Grey Cats. Craster Arms, Beadnell, 6.30pm. St Ebba’s Church annual Carols In The Craster. Mince pies, mulled wine and great carols. Proceeds to the Children’s Society.

WALKS

Today and Saturday

Frank ‘n’ Knight Ghost Tours. Guildhall, Berwick, 7pm. With Christmas just around the corner, who knows if Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future may make an appearance? Tickets: £10, under 16s £5.

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Participants should meet at the main Garden courtyard entrance gate for an hour’s stroll, followed by coffee.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick OAP Association Christmas Dinner. Black and Gold Club, Berwick. For further information call 01289 305606.

Today

Thursday Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. All welcome, from confident singers who read music to those who may be unsure of their voice. No audition is necessary.

Today

Light up a Life. St Lawrence’s Church, Warkworth, 2pm. HospiceCare invites you to join a special event to remember a loved one, led by Bill Eugster. Music by Warkworth Choir.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dancing. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

James Tait CD Launch. The Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 6.30pm. Dialect poetry and music. Tickets from Tully’s shop or call 07582 475489.

Tomorrow

Light up a Life. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 6.30pm. Led by Patrick Sheard. Music by Glendale Voices.

Tomorrow and December 14

Drawn from Life – Exhibition Guided Tours. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am. Drawings by celebrated British artists, including David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry. Tickets: £3.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3, includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

Saturday

Alexa’s Animals Christmas Party. Westfield Park, Longhoughton, 7.30pm. Music from award-winning singer Darren Lewis. Tickets: £15 from Carole Green on 01665 572610.

Saturday

Victorian Christmas Fair. Acklington Village Hall, 11am to 3pm. Carol singing, stalls and refreshments, including cakes, mulled wine, mince pies and soup.

Saturday

Christmas Carol Singing. Reston Village Hall, 7.30pm. Join Reston Band for a sing-song in aid of Reston Village Summer Fete. Entry: £3.50, includes light refreshments.

Saturday

Do It Yourself Crafts. Berwick Library, 10am to 3pm.

Saturday

Tweed Music Centre. The Maltings, Berwick, 10am. Orchestra 10am to 11am. No experience necessary. Guitar and Ukelele group 11.15am to 12.15pm. All standards welcome.

Every Saturday

Old time and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission: £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday and Sunday

Santa Comes To Spittal. Old Fishing Shiel, Sandstell Road, 10am to 5pm. Grotto, festive cafe. Entry: £3.50 to visit Santa. Every child gets a gift.

Sunday

Journey Through Advent. St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church, 11am. Song and thoughts about well-loved carols.

Sunday

Make A Winter Bird Feeder. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. £3 per child. Wear suitable clothing, this is messy.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Festive Friends. Shielfield Park, Berwick. Hosted by Berwick Rangers Community Foundation for senior citizens who may be spending some of Christmas alone. Free. Transport can be provided. To attend or nominate a relative, friend or neighbour call John Bell on 01289 333100.

Wednesday

Glendale Local History Society. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Dave Harris-Jones will speak about Mills, Milling and Traditional Bread. There will be a drink and cake to celebrate the society’s ruby anniversary from 7pm. Visitors £3.

Wednesday

Alnwick Wildlife Group Christmas Meeting. St James’s Church Centre, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Martin Davison will talk about Sea Watching at Kielder, followed by a quiz and Christmas nibbles. Non-members £2.

Wednesday

Creative Cocoon Storytimes. Alnwick Playhouse, 1.30pm. Sensory story time led by early years specialist Helen Ellis and volunteer Rob Wilson. £2 per child, babies free.

Every Wednesday

Painting and Drawing Workshop. With Jenny Blayney at her studio, 10am to 12.30pm. Call 07909 910107 for details.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Thursday (December 14)

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. The Members Entertain, buffet, raffle and short presentations from members and guests.

Thursday (December 14)

Northumberland Rock Garden Group Meeting. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Lindsay Morrison is coming to speak on tulips. There will also be a Christmas raffle. Tea or coffee, non-alcoholic mulled wine and mince pies will be available after the talk. Visitors welcome £3 on the door.

Thursday (December 14)

Beer and Carols. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Organised by Berwick Parish Church.

Thursday (December 14)

A Christmas Cracker. Crookham Village Hall, 6.30pm. An evening of good food and entertainment. The entertainment will take the form of a literary evening. Tickets £5. If you would like to take part or buy a ticket, call Annette on 01890 820607.

Until December 31

Rock the Robin’s Christmas Trail. Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, Druridge Bay. The wildlife charity is inviting members of the pubic, whatever their age, to follow the trail around the reserve and learn more about the unofficial bird of Christmas along the way.

Until January 7

Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. A century of British art, with drawings by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden: Weekdays 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £5.83, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: Open weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Open weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Closed for winter. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Grounds open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The house is closed for winter. Adult £5.60, child £3, family £14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed for winter. Re-opens in February. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Open weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.