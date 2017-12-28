What’s on in north Northumberland - December 28 - January 4

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Until Sunday

Maltings Pantomime: The Adventures of Sinbad. The Maltings, Berwick. Today (Thursday) and Saturday, 1pm and 5.30pm, Friday, 2pm and 7pm, Sunday, noon and 4.30pm. The Maltings pantomime returns, sweeping you out to sea with The Adventures of Sinbad. The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn, the creative power behind The Maltings’ hugely successful Here Come The Girls, not to mention a host of previous shows, and the leader of its Youth Theatre, is at the helm for a third year running. Tickets: stalls £16 (£13.50), circle £18, box seat £20.50, family ticket £50, on 01289 330999 or at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Tuesday

The Princess and the Goblin. Craster Memorial Hall, 3pm. Northumberland Theatre Company presents The Princess and the Goblin, an exciting adventure about the goblins’ attempts to steal away the princess and her success in avoiding them with help from Curdie the miner’s son and her mysterious great-great-grandmother, who no one else can see. Call 07904 141562 to book.

Wednesday

National Theatre Live: Young Marx. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Rory Kinnear is Marx and Oliver Chris is Engels in this new comedy by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman, and broadcast live from The Bridge Theatre, London. The production is directed by Nicholas Hytner and reunites the creative team behind Broadway and West End hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors. It is 1850 and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Soho. The 32-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, satiric wit and child-like emotional illiteracy. Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures. Suitable age 15-plus. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10 on www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or 01665 510785.

FILMS

Tuesday

Wonder. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Wonder tells the incredibly inspiring and heart-warming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, Friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Thursday (January 4)

Battle of the Sexes. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. One of the most watched sporting events of all time, the tennis match between women’s world champion Billie Jean King and former men’s champion Bobby Riggs served up a cultural spectacle that transcended the tennis court and saw their on-court rivalry reach new heights as they strived to contend with their own personal struggles. Championing gender equality in the public eye, the intensely private King was also dealing with her own sexuality as her friendship with Marylin Bennett developed. Riggs, meanwhile, was risking the loss of his wife and family over his excessive gambling. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, Friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Participants should meet at the main Garden courtyard entrance gate for an hour’s stroll, followed by coffee.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Discover Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park on either side of the railway station, where recent investment from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery has reinvigorated these two little gems. Castle Vale Park contains a lily pond, shelters and pergolas, rockeries and fantastic views of the Royal Border Bridge. Coronation Park contains beautiful planting, a pergola in the Arts and Craft style of the era of its original laying out, and stunning westward views of the Tweed estuary. Both parks contain space to sit or take a picnic, relics or views of the remains of Berwick Castle, and routes down towards the New Road and the River Tweed. There are regular walks and events. If you would like to get involved why not join the Friends of Castle Parks or help with some volunteer tasks like gardening or willow spiling? Contact Kate Morison on 07876 398026 or at kate.morison@northumberland.gov.uk for more information.

EVENTS

Today until Saturday

Mince Pie Special. Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick, 11am to 3pm. We will be steaming Richboro and running trains down the newly extended track, all the way to Bridge 6. Tickets: £7 adults, child £2.50. Everyone will receive a free hot drink and mince pie, and children will have the option of a soft drink and a chocolate treat.

Today

Make a Snowman Craft. Manor Walks, Cramlington, 11am to 3pm. Do you want to build a snowman? Come by Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington to create your very own frosty friend. Free admission.

Today and Saturday

Frank N Knight Ghost Tours. Start from Berwick Town Hall, Thursdays and Saturdays family friendly at 7pm, Saturday over 16s only at 9.30pm. Ghost tours with local guides and local knowledge. Fun, entertaining and unique to the area. Tickets: £6, child £3.

Until Sunday

Rock the Robin’s Christmas Trail. Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, Druridge Bay. The wildlife charity is inviting members of the pubic, whatever their age, to follow the trail around the reserve and learn more about the unofficial bird of Christmas along the way.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk for more information.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dancing. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Christmas Holy Liturgy of the Orthodox Church. St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, 10.30am. The service will be in English and sung in the Byzantine style. Procession to the crypt. Shared lunch to follow. All very welcome.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3, includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

New Year’s Eve

Family Fun. The Alnwick Garden, 5pm to 8pm. Adventure golf, a skating rink, winter fairy tale trail, street entertainment, music and food and drink stalls to keep you and your little ones entertained. Prices include access to The Alnwick Garden, a mini golf adventure, skating rink slot, access to NYE Fest, and you can exchange your ticket for a drink for the adults or sweet treat for the little ones. Tickets: £28.50, child (six to 14) £18.50, under fives £13.50. Book on 0191 460 5367 or email Christmas@alnwickgarden.com

New Year’s Eve

Belford Fireworks. Torchlight procession from Sunnyhills Farmshop at 11.20pm, led by a brass band and piper to see the village’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Geoff Mull at Mecca Bingo. Mecca Bingo, Blyth, from 9pm. The team welcomes local X Factor star Geoff Mull as part of the New Year’s Eve extravaganza. There will be fun, games and surprises in store. Bingo will be played between 7pm and 9pm, with tickets for £10. Extravaganza tickets: £7 on 01670 352286.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Wednesday

TillVAS Archaeological Society talk. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm. The society gets 2018 off to a good start with a talk by David Lockie on Ford Westfield Farm in the 19th Century. All welcome.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Until January 7

Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. A century of British art, with drawings by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry.

Until January 7

Skating at The Alnwick Garden. The Alnwick Garden will come alive this festive season with fun and laughter with its own skating rink. Visitors can enjoy a half-hour skate at a selected time. Please note, this is a synthetic rink. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.50, child £5.50, Friends £3.99. Booking essential at https://alnwickgarden.com

Until January 7

Skating at Woodhorn. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington, daily from 10am to 4pm. Take a spin around the outdoor skating rink. Located in the Pit Yard against the industrial backdrop of historic coal mining structures, you’ll have a great experience in a unique setting. Open to ages two-plus, but under fives must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear warm clothing. Tickets: £6.50, child (up to 12 years) £5.50 for 30-minute session and skate hire.

Until February 28

Tall Tales Tree Trail. Wallington, near Cambo. Follow this fantastical story trail through the woods and discover fascinating facts about some of the wonderful trees that grow there. Explore the East Wood by following the trail. Children will love discovering the magical creatures and there are stickers to be awarded if they can complete the spell. Normal admission charges apply.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden: Weekdays 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £5.83, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Closed until January 9.

Bamburgh Castle: Open weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Open weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Closed for winter. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Grounds open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The house is closed for winter. Adult £5.60, child £3, family £14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed for winter. Re-opens in February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Open weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.