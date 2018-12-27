What’s on in North Northumberland - December 27 - January 3

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY

ALNMOUTH

Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm, until January 14. local countryside and seascapes in oil, watercolour and printed monotypes.

ALNWICK

Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, until January 21. documents, spanning 200 years, uncovering forgotten local stories.

BERWICK

Cinderella – The Maltings Pantomime. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary, Until December 30. Tickets: £16.50-£23.50, concs £13.50-£16.50. book at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Ongoing. Call 07876 398026.

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm, Weekly. All welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

CRAGSIDE

Winter Wildlife Trail. Cragside, 11am to 3pm, until January 6. admission charges apply.

LOW HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1.

SHILBOTTLE

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm, weekly. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

WARKWORTH

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm, weekly. Call 01665 714963.

FRIDAY

AMBLE

Sleeping Beauty. The Dovecote Centre, Amble. times vary, until Monday. family panto. TicketS: book on 01665 713665 or www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon, weekly. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

SATURDAY

BERWICK

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm, weekly. Admission £3.

SUNDAY

EAST ORD

Waypoint Family Ceilidh. east ord village hall, 2pm to 4pm. free. Book at www.waypointchurch.uk

MONDAY

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm, weekly. call 01665 604830.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm, weekly. Cost: £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

CROOKHAM

Tillvas Lecture. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm. the history of ford castle. members free, visitors £4.

PAXTON HOUSE

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. Cost: £15.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

ALNWICK

Multiple Sclerosis Alnwick & District Branch Coffee & Chat. 11am to noon, Weavers Court.

AMBLE

Smallfoot. Dovecote Centre, Amble, 2pm. Tickets: £5, Child £3. Call 01665 713665. Certificate (PG).

CRASTER

The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. Craster Memorial Hall, 2pm. dance and song. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

ATTRACTIONS

Times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5-£6, children £1-£2. www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

The Alnwick Garden. Weekdays, 10am to 4pm. Weekends, 10am to 6pm. Adult £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free. See www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to the White Swan.

Bailiffgate Museum. Closed until January 8.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends only (also open December 27) 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. 10am to dusk. adults £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE

10am to 4pm, weekends only, (also open December 27). Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

FORD & ETAL

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

HOWICK HALL GARDENS

Closed for winter.

LINDISFARNE

Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Priory. 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Longframlington Gardens open every day by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 4pm, weekends only, (castle also open December 27-28). Hermitage closed for winter. adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

WOODHORN

Museum. open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Northumberland archives, Wednesday to Saturday. adults £7, concs £6, child free.