What’s on in North Northumberland - December 20 - December 27

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Friday to Monday and selected dates

Sleeping Beauty. The Dovecote Centre, Amble. Times vary. A traditional family pantomime full of song, comedy and audience participation. Come and be delighted by Queen Dorothy the Dame and Silly Billy the royal butler, be scared by Carabosse the very wicked fairy, and be captivated by two delightful cats, one good, one bad. An enchanting love story over the course of 118 years, plus interval. Tickets: Book on 01665 713655 or see www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

Saturday

The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. Chatton Village Hall, Alnwick, 6pm. Adapted from Helena Nyblom’s Scandinavian children’s adventure by Laura Jayne Ayres. Through dance, song and exciting physical theatre, follow our heroine on her journey to find her true place in the world. Tickets: See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk or call 01668 215375.

Sunday until December 30

Cinderella – The Maltings Pantomime. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. The fully professional pantomime returns. Be whisked away to a glittering world of ball gowns, magical pumpkins, glass slippers, fairy sparkle and some very Ugly Sisters. Your invitation to the ball awaits. Tickets: £16.50-£23.50, concs £13.50-£16.50. Book at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.

FILM

Today (Thursday)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested in an increasingly divided world. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

It’s A Wonderful Life. The Maltings Studio, Berwick, 5pm. Beset with problems, George Bailey finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve. Seeing no way out, George considers suicide, but Clarence, his guardian angel, intervenes and shows George what his beloved hometown would be like without him. Tickets: £7, concs £6, child £4, baby free. Certificate (U).

Sunday

The Greatest Showman Sing-a-long. The Maltings Studio, Berwick, 11am. Orphaned, penniless, but ambitious and with a mind crammed with imagination, Barnum introduces never-seen-before live acts on the circus stage, but when the showman gambles everything on an opera singer he loses sight of what is important. Tickets: £7, concs £6, child £4, baby free. Certificate (PG).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm. With guest artists Nicol McLaren and the Glencraig Band. Members £5, visitors £6.50 (includes buffet).

Friday

Just As I Am. The Jubilee Centre, Spittal, 7pm to 8.30pm. The internationally acclaimed African children’s choir in concert. Tickets: £7, child £4. Book online at www.waypointchurch.uk

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Stoma Support Group. The William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to noon. Friendly support, hints and tips and the opportunity to help you manage your stoma. Partners also welcome. Refreshments provided. A supplier will be in attendance giving the opportunity to see the latest products. Free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Until Saturday

Christmas Presence. Clarks Shoe Shop, Berwick, 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday; 10am to 4pm Saturdays. A free present wrapping service, children’s corner, craft table, remembrance tree and a quiet space. Activities are free.

Friday

The House at Christmas. Wallington, Cambo, noon to 3.30pm. Hear stories of Christmas past from the staff and craft your own decoration to take home, then enjoy a three-course Christmas lunch. Tickets: £35. Booking essential on 01670 773606.

Friday and Saturday

Christmas at Wallington After Hours. Wallington, Cambo, 4pm to 7.30pm. Take in 50 Christmas trees illuminated by thousands of lights, enjoy festive music in the Central Hall, the smells of baking from the aga in the kitchen and hear stories with Mrs Christmas. Admission: £5, child £2.50.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3.

Saturday and Sunday

Alnwick Garden Christmas market. 10am to 5pm. Find that perfect present or stocking filler for someone special this festive season. A fine selection of quality stalls, which supply unique and inspired gifts.

Saturday and Sunday

Make a Winter Bird Feeder. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 11am to 2pm. Encourage children to make something special for feathered friends this Christmas. This activity involves the use of suet and bird seed and may get messy. Activity is not suitable for those with nut allergies as bird seed may contain nuts. Cost: £3 per child.

Saturday and Sunday

Santa Specials on the Railway. Heatherslaw Light Railway, Ford and Etal Estate, 11am to 2pm. Ticket includes return journey on the festive train, light refreshments and family visit to Santa with a quality gift for each child. Tickets: £12. Book on 01890 820244 or 07887 845153.

Saturday and Sunday

Lunch with Santa. Alnwick Castle, noon to 3pm. Would you like to join Santa as he tucks into a delicious lunch before flying back to the North Pole to start his mammoth delivery work? All small guests can meet Santa afterwards and will receive a gift. Cost: children £15 (up to 16), adults £17.50. Book on 01665 511086.

Sunday

Carol Service. East Ord Village Hall, 10.15am to noon. Friendly and informal. Children are invited to dress up and take part as the Nativity story is retold, followed by festive refreshments.

Monday

Christmas Eve Carol Service. St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church, Berwick, 11.30pm. Come and celebrate Christmas with a traditional service of carols and readings. Free.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Cost: £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost: £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Until January 6

Winter Wildlife Trail. Cragside, 11am to 3pm. Follow the trail to help Ozzy the owl find his woodland friends, and along the way learn about how we can help nature in winter. Normal admission charges apply.

Until January 14

Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm. Capturing the beauty of the local countryside and seascapes in oil paintings, watercolour and unique printed monotypes.

Until January 21

Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. The Dickson, Archer and Thorp collection of documents, spanning 200 years, uncovers many forgotten local stories.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for further information.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

The Alnwick Garden. Weekdays, 10am to 4pm (Christmas Eve 10am to 3pm). Weekends, 10am to 6pm. Adult £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for further details.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, situated next to the White Swan Hotel.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Museum is closed for maintenance and staff training until January 8.

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends only, (also open Thursday, December 27) 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com for further information.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends only (attraction is also open Thursday, December 27) 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only, (attraction is also open Thursday, December 27). Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free admission.

Howick Hall Gardens. Closed for winter.

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

Lindisfarne Castle. Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle for further information and opening times.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Open every day by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 4pm, weekends only, (Castle also open December 27-28). Hermitage closed for winter. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.