What’s on in north Northumberland - December 14 - December 21

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Saturday and Sunday

Maltings Pantomime: The Adventures of Sinbad. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. The Maltings Pantomime returns, sweeping you out to sea with The Adventures of Sinbad. Special ticket price: Stalls £12, circle £14, box seat £15, family ticket £40. Book on 01289 330999 or online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Tuesday

Northumberland Theatre Company: The Princess And The Goblin. Etal Village Hall, 6.30pm. An exciting adventure about the goblins’ attempts to steal away the princess and her success in avoiding them with help from Curdie, the miner’s son, and her mysterious great-great-grandmother, who no one else can see. Tickets from Etal Post Office.

Wednesday

Manford’s Comedy Club. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Live comedy show featuring four well-known names on both the comedy circuit and television, personally chosen by Jason Manford. Full line-up to be announced. Tickets: £13.50.

FILMS

Tonight (Thursday)

The Man Who Invented Christmas. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A magical journey leading to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20 on 01665 510785 or www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk Certificate (TBC).

Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday

Paddington 2. Alnwick Playhouse, 6pm Saturday and Sunday, 2pm Tuesday, 7.30pm Wednesday and Thursday. Paddington, now happily settled in the Brown household, has been searching for the perfect gift for Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. Having worked a variety of jobs to buy a unique book, Paddington discovers it has been stolen. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Tuesday

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Based on the memoir of Peter Turner, a struggling actor and writer who fell in love with legendary Hollywood star and Oscar winner Gloria Grahame. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (TBC).

Wednesday

Thor: Ragnarok. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Thor finds himself in a lethal battle against former ally The Hulk as he races against time to stop Ragnarok and the destruction of the Asguardian civilisation. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (TBC).

Thursday (December 21)

It’s a Wonderful Life. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. George Bailey has spent his life giving all for the people of his town. When some money is misplaced, threatening the future of the town, George contemplates taking his own life until an angel is sent to help. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (U).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

A Wee Christmas Cozy At The Shiel. Sandstell Road, Spittal, 7.30pm to 11pm. Featuring Victoria Betts, Iain Petrie and Electric Penelope. Mulled wine, alcoholic and juciy drinks available. Proceeds will go to the restoration of the Shiel. Tickets: £5 from Spittal Shop and on the door.

Tomorrow

Sophie Armstrong: Jazz at Christmas. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. After two sell-out studio shows earlier in the year, local songstress Sophie Armstrong and her band are back to celebrate Christmas, featuring special guests, in the Henry Travers Studio. Tickets: £13.

Tomorrow

Christmas Classics with Blake. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Join the Brit award-winning vocalists for their celebrated Christmas show, featuring festive songs in beautiful trio harmony, video projections and fast-paced comedy banter. Tickets: £21.50-£22.50.

Saturday

Northumbrian Christmas Ceilidh. Warkworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Featuring music from The Reel Northumbria Ceilidh Band. Bring your own refreshments. Further details at www.northumbriafolk.org.uk or call 01665 711388. Alternatively, email peter.burnham@gmail.com

Saturday

Playhouse Concert Band Christmas Party. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Join the traditional, festive and fun celebration in big band style. An hour-long concert with welcome drink and canape included in the ticket price. Tickets: £9-£10, friends £8.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick.

Monday

Northumberland Folk Session. The Ship, Low Newton-by-the Sea, 8pm. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835

Monday

Belford Folk Club. The Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm. Great folk music in the Northumbrian, Irish and Scottish traditions. All welcome. Free. Telephone 07952 234337 or 01668 213543.

Thursday (December 21)

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm to 11pm. Guest artists Iain MacPhail and his band. Members £5, visitors £6.50, including buffet.

WALKS

Today and Saturday

Frank ‘n’ Knight Ghost Tours. Guildhall, Berwick, 7pm. With Christmas just around the corner, who knows if Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future may make an appearance? Tickets: £10, under 16s £5.

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Participants should meet at the main Garden courtyard entrance gate for an hour’s stroll, followed by coffee.

EVENTS

Today

Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Lindsay Morrison will be speaking about tulips. There will also be a Christmas raffle. Tea or coffee, non-alcoholic mulled wine and mince pies will be available after the talk. Visitors welcome, £3 on the door.

Today

Drawn from Life – Exhibition Guided Tours. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am. Drawings by celebrated British artists, including David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry. Tickets: £3.

Tonight

A Christmas Cracker. Crookham Village Hall, 6.30pm. An evening of good food and entertainment. The entertainment will take the form of a literary evening. Tickets £5. If you would like to take part or buy a ticket, call Annette on 01890 820607.

Tonight

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. The Members Entertain, buffet, raffle and short presentations from members and guests.

Tonight

Beer and Carols. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Organised by Berwick Parish Church.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk for more information.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dancing. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Christmas by Twilight. Wallington, 5pm to 7.30pm. Visit Wallington after dark and see the house beautifully decorated for Christmas and illuminated by thousands of twinkly lights, with festive music, seasonal baking and gifts to buy. Discounted admission after 4.30pm. Tickets: £5, children £2.50.

Tomorrow

B-U-T? The Ultimate Berwick-upon-Tweed Pub Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Questions and answers will be set by the residents. The best ones selected will be put to the punters on the night by Quiz Master Jim Herbert. The wining team will be presented with a festive hamper from local businesses.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Lorna’s Christmas Favourites: Cooking demonstration. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. MasterChef 2017 finalist Lorna Robertson returns to her home turf to cook a selection of Christmassy recipes to give you some truly festive inspiration, with a question and answer session too. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10-£11.

Saturday and Sunday

Santa’s Grotto. Berwick Garden Centre, 11am to 4pm. Donkeys from The Borders Donkey Sanctuary will be there, with lots for children to see and do in the run-up to the big day.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3, includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

Sunday

Amble RNLI Christmas Coffee Morning. Upstairs in the boathouse, 10am-1pm. Enjoy lots of lovely home-made sweet and savoury bakes, good company and support a fantastic cause.

Sunday

Nativity and Carol Service. Waypoint Church, East Ord Village Hall, 10.15am. Bring children dressed up to re-tell the Nativity story, or borrow some costumes at the service. Carols will be followed by festive refreshments.

Sunday

Spittal Community Carol Service. St John’s Church, 6pm.

Sunday

Traditional Christmas Fair. Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, Ford and Etal Estate, 10am to 4pm. Indoor market food and gifts, ride in Santa’s carriage, visit the Christmas stables, and more.

Sunday

Pop-Up Nativity Play. St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church, Berwick, 11am. Everyone who wishes to attend is invited to come along dressed as their favourite character from the story of Christmas.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Every Wednesday

Painting and Drawing Workshop. High Buston, Alnwick. With Jenny Blayney at her studio, 10am to 12.30pm. Call 07909 910107 for further details.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Thursday (December 21)

Your Time To Write. Bell View Resource Centre, Belford, 2pm to 4pm. A creative writing group with time for your own writing, chat, review and reading. Non-judgemental and no expectations. Suits all ages and stages. £2.50 per session.

Until December 31

Rock the Robin’s Christmas Trail. Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, Druridge Bay. The wildlife charity is inviting members of the pubic, whatever their age, to follow the trail around the reserve and learn more about the unofficial bird of Christmas along the way.

Until January 7

Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. A century of British art, with drawings by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden: Weekdays 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £5.83, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: Open weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Open weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Closed for winter. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Grounds open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The house is closed for winter. Adult £5.60, child £3, family £14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed for winter. Re-opens in February. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Open weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.