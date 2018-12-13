What’s on in North Northumberland - December 13 - December 20

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

Theatre

Saturday and Sunday

Cinderella – The Maltings Pantomime. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. The Maltings fully professional pantomime returns with Cinderella! Be whisked away to a glittering world of ball gowns, magical pumkins, glass slippers, magical fairy sparkle and some very Ugly Sisters. Ladies and gentleman, your invitation to the ball awaits... Tickets from £12. Book on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Tuesday

The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood. Etal Village Hall, 6.30pm. Through dance, song and physical theatre, follow the heroine on her journey to find her true place in the world. She meets a handsome prince, but is the life of a princess something she truly wants? And will she still be allowed to dance? Book on 01890 820777.

FILM

Today (Thursday)

Crazy Rich Asians. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Tickets: £7, concs £6, child £4. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow and selected dates

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The Maltings, 7pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Berwick Festival Opera: Opera dei Lumi – Messiah. Paxton House, 7pm. Bringing together the finest musical talent from across the UK, the concert will explore Handel’s performances in London in 1750. Tickets: £16.

Tomorrow

Northumberland Pride Charity Christmas concert. St James’s Church, Morpeth, 7pm to 10pm. Musicians and choirs performing Christmas songs, popular songs, and originals. Join Amble Harbour Lights Choir, Treble in Mind, Jonny D (saxophone) and Morpeth’s Matt Dunbar. Tickets: Adults £10, children £6.

Tomorrow

ShooShooBaby’s Christmas Cabaret. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7.30pm. Join the musical double act and their multi-talented pianist for a sparkly cabaret. Close harmony singing of much-loved festive songs played on a plethora of unusual instruments. Tickets: Adults £8, concs £7, child £4, family £19. Bookings: See www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or on 07946 537703.

Tomorrow

Bruce Molsky. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. One of the most revered “multi-hyphenated career” ambassadors for America’s old-time mountain music. Tickets: £13.50 from https://eyemouthhippodrome.org/

Monday

Folk Music Session. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm.

Wednesday

Berwick Festival Opera: Christmas Opera Recital. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A trio of familiar voices will be accompanied by the Steinway grand piano as they celebrate the magic of Christmas with scenes from La Boheme, Werther, Hansel and Gretel, and a host of popular songs and carols. Tickets: £15.

Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir Church Concert. St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8 from HB Longbone & Son, Geo Grieve & Son or any choir member.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. The Fleece, Alnwick, 8pm. Sing, say, play or just listen.

Thursday, December 20

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm. Guest Artists: Nicol McLaren and the Glencraig Band. Members £5, visitors £6.50 (includes buffet).

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Christmas Crafts - Centrepiece. Bamburgh Castle, 10am to 2.30pm. Make a festive centrepiece using wood and ornate findings (all provided.) Take home a beautifully hand-crafted piece of art. The class is being hosted by Allanbanks Arts. Tickets: £60.

Today

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group Christmas meeting. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. The speaker will be Neil Timm from The Fern Nursery, Lincolnshire. His talk is entitled Ferns. Visitors £3 at the door.

Today

Light up a Life. Berwick Town Hall, 6pm. People of all ages will come together to remember their lost loved ones in a service led by hospice chaplain Davina Radford. Music, carols and the switching-on of the tree lights, with each one sparkling in memory. Free.

Today

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Annual Members’ Entertain evening when AVR members and guests make short presentations (films, slides or a talk) on a railway-related topic. Complimentary buffet and a raffle, with lots of prizes.

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, Low Hauxley, 7.30pm. Non-members welcome, adults £3, child £1. See www.nastro.org.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Saturday

Coquetdale Masonic Lodge Christmas Party. Rothbury Golf Club, 7.30pm. Music, carvery and raffle. Tickets: £17.50 from Rothbury Golf Club or 01669 620930.

Saturday and Sunday

Relaxed Early Opening: Pit Yard Skating. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington, 10am to 11am. Woodhorn Museum will open early and this magical event will provide a more relaxed session for visitors on the autism spectrum and those who would feel more comfortable in a quieter environment. Skate through history on the popular WonderIce Rink and enjoy the magnificent Pit Yard setting. Tickets: adults £5, visitors two-16 £4.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3.

Sunday

Christmas Fair. Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, Ford and Etal Estate, 10am to 4pm. The whole centre is transformed ready to welcome Santa before he leaves mid afternoon with Merlin pulling his special Christmas Carriage. Santa is always happy for visitors to jump aboard his carriage and take a short ride. Free.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick Writers Workshop. YHA Dewars Lane, Berwick, 7pm to 9pm. Cost: £2 per session. New members always welcome.

Wednesday

A Christmas Soirée at Charlton Hall. Chathill, Alnwick, 7pm to 11.45pm. Celebrate the festive season in style this December at Charlton Hall. Enjoy a sparkling drinks reception, a delicious three-course dinner, then party the night away with a live DJ, set in the magical glass function room. Tickets: £45 per person. To book your place call 01665 579173 or email info@charltonhall.co.uk

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost: £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Until December 22

Christmas Presence. Clarks Shoe Shop, Berwick, 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm Saturdays. A free present wrapping service, children’s corner, craft table, remembrance tree and a quiet space. Activities are free.

Until January 14

Rob Newton Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

Until January 21

Dickson, Archer and Thorp Exhibition. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. The Dickson, Archer and Thorp collection of documents, spanning 200 years, uncovers many forgotten local stories.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. Tickets: £5/£6, children £1/£2. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for further information.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

The Alnwick Garden. Weekdays, 10am to 4pm. Weekends, 10am to 6pm. Adult £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50, under fives free. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for further details.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, situated next to the White Swan Hotel.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Museum is closed for maintenance and staff training until January 8.

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com for further information.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 3pm. House from 11am (weekends only). Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free admission.

Howick Hall Gardens. Closed for winter.

Lady Waterford Hall. Closed for winter.

Lindisfarne Castle. Castle closed, garden open all day. Adult £7.30, child £3.60. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle for further information and opening times.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Open every day by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 4pm, weekends only. Hermitage closed for winter. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.