What’s on in North Northumberland - August 9 - August 16

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today and tomorrow

Maltings Youth Theatre’s Play-In-A-Week. The Maltings, Berwick, from 10am, ages eight to 13. Create characters, devise stories, rehearse and perform, all in a week. Tickets: £65, on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Saturday and Sunday

Shakespeare’s Globe on Tour 2018. Alnwick Playhouse, times vary. A company of eight actors offer a choice of three plays: The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew and Twelfth Night. Tickets: £20.50-£21.50, concs £19.50, on www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or 01665 510785.

Thursday (August 16)

Tideline Runners: Sam & Isla Forever! The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £12, concs £10.50, child £6.

FILM

Today

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow

Dementia Friendly Screening: Jungle Book. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Tickets: £4.50. Certificate (U).

Tomorrow until Thursday (August 16)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am and 2pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow and Wednesday

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm (Friday), 6pm (Wednesday). Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (12A).

Saturday and Tuesday

Ocean’s 8. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm (Saturday), 6pm (Tuesday). Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. St Mary’s Church, Low Newton, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, under-12s free.

Tomorrow

Martha Raine. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Free.

Saturday

Country Cantina all day music event. Acklington Village Hall, noon till 11pm. Tickets: www.wegottickets.com/event/426157

Monday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe, 8pm.

Tuesday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. Memorial Hall, Craster, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, under-12s free.

Wednesday

Organ Recital. Berwick Parish Church, 7pm. Recital by Kris Thomsett, of Newcastle Cathedral. Retiring collection.

Thursday (August 16)

Engegård Quartet. Mellerstain House, 7.30pm. Tickets: £13.50-£17.50 from 01835 864153.

Thursday (August 16)

Alistair Anderson. St Mary’s Church, Wooler, 7.30pm. Tickets: £7.50 from Florin, 3 High St or Cheviot Centre.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Sunday

Guided Nordic Walks with Strolls with Poles. Swarland Wood (four miles). Details at www.strollswithpoles.com

Wednesday

Guided Nordic Walks with Strolls with Poles. Thrunton Wood (seven miles). Details at www.strollswithpoles.com

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Sailing. Druridge Bay Country Park, 10am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 3.30pm, ages eight to 16. Half-day £25, full day £40.

Today

Introduction To Butterflies. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, noon to 3pm. Ages 16-plus. Tickets: £25. Call 01665 568324.

Today until Saturday

Berwick Art Group Annual Exhibition. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 11am to 4pm. Cards and prints on sale.

Today until Monday

Guided Paddling Tours of the Coquest Estuary. The Braid, Amble, times vary. £30 per adult, £20 per junior (under 18), under 8s £10.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Tomorrow

Berwick Educational Association: Rocks, fossils and landscapes of Berwickshire. William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am. Tickets: £18.

Saturday

Craster Lifeboat Fete Day. In the area of the harbour, 2pm.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Cost £3.

Sunday

Alnwick Alive. 10.30am to 4pm. Alnwick Market place will be alive and buzzing with fabulous entertainment.

Sunday

Simonside Country Fair. Forestburngate (four miles south of Rothbury), 11am. Rothbury Highland Pipe Band, Birds of Prey display, terrier races and more.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick Visual Arts: Spirited – Women Artists from the Ingram Collection of Modern British Art – Public Programme. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am to 4pm. Prof. Chester will examine the lives and times of artists and sculptors such as Laura Knight, Barbara Hepworth, Elisabeth Frink and Bridget Riley. Tickets: £6.

Wednesday

Lucy Clout: Work in Progress. The Mule on Rouge, Bridge Street, Berwick, 7.30pm. See her films and discuss her upcoming exhibition. Free.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost: £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Thursday (August 16)

Berwick Stoma Support Group meeting. William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to noon.

Thursday (August 16)

Live at Forty5. Gallery Forty5, Felton, 8pm to 9pm. Jenna Bowyer: “From a homeless man to a happy lady. My journey”. Based on the popular TED talk concept. Tickets: £5, from Gallery Forty5.

Until August 30

A Different View. Gallery 45, Felton. Solo exhibition by artist Nick Potter, from Embleton.

Until September 1

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

Until September 1

Summer Small Furries and Wildlife Workshops. Pets At Home Berwick and Alnwick. Free. See petsathome.com/petworkshops

Until September 2

Summer Exhibition. RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh, 10am to 5pm. Free admission.

Until September 13

The Cuthbert Way. St Mary’s Church, Wooler. An exhibition centred around The Cuthbert Cloak, created by Anna Turnbull.

Until October 13

Berwick Educational Association: Spirited Exhibition Guided Tours. The Maltings, Berwick, 1pm. Tickets: £3.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Open 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adults £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity bookshop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Daily, noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Daily from 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily, 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Daily, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Daily 10.30am to 6pm (last entry 5pm). Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.