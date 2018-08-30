What’s on in North Northumberland - August 30 - September 6

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Thursday (September 6)

The Lady Boys of Bangkok: Wonder Woman Tour. The Maltings, Berwick. Taking one of Britain’s most popular cabaret shows to a new level, with spectacular costumes, choreography and comedy. Tickets: £24, concs £22, at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or 01289 330999.

FILM

Today (Thursday)

Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. Seahouses Hub, 7.30pm. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (PG).

Wednesday

Whitney. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Berwick Educational Association’s In A New Light. The Maltings, Berwick. Starting the new BEA film course, a lecture on The New American Cinema 1967-77, followed by the film Badlands. Tickets: £12, full season £48 when booked before September 5.

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Rothbury Roots: Plumhall. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Guitar and harmony-driven textures of folk, Americana and pop. Admission: £10

Friday

Weighton Waytes Choir. St Cuthbert’s Church, Norham. The choir returns with the Humberside Police Concert Band to perform secular, sacred, choral and instrumental music. Refreshments available. Admission £5, under 16s free.

Friday

Ceilidh. Simpsons Malt Beer Tent at Berwick Food and Beer Festival, The Parade, 6.30pm. Admission: £3.

Friday

Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys Tribute Show. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A journey through the story of the Wilburys and ‘The Big O’. Tickets: £20-£23, concs £18.50-£22.50.

Friday

Mark Reid and Andrew Valentine. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Mark offers Americana stylings and vivid lyrics, while Andrew brings classic and contemporary covers and originals in an alternative folk style. Free.

Monday

Belford Blue Bell Folk. Blue Bell, Belford, from 8pm. Northumbrian, Irish and Scottish folk. Free.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Thursday (September 6)

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club presents Tony Kearney. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Musicians and visitors welcome.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Saturday

Strolls With Poles. Eight miles on the Carriers’ Way, Blanchland. Cost £10. Book at www.strollswithpoles.com or call 07443 495622.

Sunday

Strolls With Poles. Alnmouth Beach, 11.30am. Learn to Nordic Walk. Cost: £12.50.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

A Different View. Gallery Forty5, Felton. Exhibition by artist Nick Potter, from Embleton.

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adults £3, child £1.

Until Saturday

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm. Artists and printmakers explore Northumberland’s coastal beauty.

Until Sunday

Summer Exhibition. RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Until Tuesday

Art Exhibition. Florin, High Street, Wooler, 10am to 5pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 4pm (Sunday). Work by Northumberland artist Mary Ann Rogers.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Friday

Summer Holiday Wildlife Fun. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre. Owl pellet dissection, 11am to noon; other activities, 1pm to 2pm. For five to 12-year-olds. Children £3.

Saturday

Great Northumberland Closing Ceremony. Berwick, from 4pm. Parade from Scotsgate to the Guildhall for Berwick and Northumbrian songs, followed by The Great Song of the North concert, 5.30pm, at The Maltings. Tickets free, but must be booked on 01289 330999.

Saturday

Alnmouth Wool Festival. Hindmarsh Hall, Alnmouth, 10am to 4pm. Exhibition, demonstrations, sales and refreshments. Free.

Saturday

Harbottle Show. Harbottle, from 8am. Headlined by Rod Clements and Ian Thomson of Lindisfarne, music, exhibitions, dog show, falconry, archery, crafts, games, car boot sale and more.

Saturday

North Sunderland and Seahouses Village Show. Seahouses School, James Street, from 2pm. Exhibitions, auction, raffle. Adults £1, children free.

Saturday

Family Rocky Shore Ramble. Window on Wild Lindisfarne, Holy Island, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Meet marine biologists and discover the shore. Wellies and buckets advised.

Saturday and Sunday

Model Railway Exhibition. Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick, 10.30am to 4.30pm. Stalls, steam rides and a model railway built from LEGO. Adults £4, children £2, family £10.

Saturday until October 15

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Artist Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Sunday

Etal Show. Etal Village, from noon. Exhibition, dog agility, music, vintage vehicles and more. Adult £4, children free.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombolas, raffle. Tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Monday

Border Archaeological Society. Parish Centre, Berwick, 7.30pm. Prof Ian Haynes presents The Archaeology of St John Lateran and the Transformation of Rome From Caesar to Constantine. Visitors £2.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (nine-13), 5pm (14-18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. £4.

Tuesday

Medieval Family Life. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Talk by David Silk discussing the nobility and peasants. Donation requested.

Tuesday

Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. The Atrium, Longridge Towers, 6.45pm. Open night and first rehearsal. New members welcome.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Until September 8

Alnwick and District Arts Association. Alnwick Arts and Craft Centre, 8 Bondgate. Work of local artists.

Until September 13

The Cuthbert Way. St Mary’s Church, Wooler. An exhibition centred around The Cuthbert Cloak.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity bookshop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.