What’s on in North Northumberland - August 23 - August 30

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

FILM

Monday to Thursday (August 30)

Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm and 7pm (Thursday). Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday and Wednesday

The Bookshop. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Wednesday

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. Seahouses Hub, 7.30pm. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19. Certificate (PG).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. The Village Hall, Holy Island, 7.30pm. Featuring the Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, guitar, voice, nyckelharpa, Swedish pipes and more instruments.

Tomorrow

How Can I Keep From Singing. Holy Trinity Church, Embleton, 1pm. The Girls Choir from Merton College in Oxford will be singing music for treble voices by Byrd, Handel, Parry, Copland and Bernstein.

Tomorrow

Andrew Lobb - Cuthbert, Music And Story. St Mary’s Church, Wooler, 7.30pm. Stories and songs from the local singer-songwriter. Tickets: £7.50.

Tomorrow

Terrafraid. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Strong melodies and harmonies. Free.

Saturday and Sunday

Berwick Festival Opera 2018: HMS Pinafore. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A tale of forbidden love, hidden identity and shocking revelations, with much loved songs, including Little Buttercup and He is an Englishman. Tickets: £21, concs £18, circle £24, on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Monday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. The Ship Inn, Low Newton, 8pm.

Tuesday

The Alistair McCulloch Trio. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. The trio returns with its Off the Hook tour. Tickets: Adults £10, under 14s free, from Tully’s Rothbury or lesleyhallcoquetdalemusictrust@gmail.com

Thursday (August 30)

Rothbury Roots: Plumhall. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Guitar and harmony-driven textures of folk, Americana and pop. Tickets: £10.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today and tomorrow

Storytelling Week. Alnwick Castle. The Alnwick Castle Performers Guild returns with stories and plays to astound, amuse and amaze. Three shows daily. Performance times and details available on the What’s On board at Castle Admissions.

Today until Thursday (August 30)

A Different View. Gallery Forty5, Felton. Solo exhibition by artist Nick Potter, from Embleton.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Tomorrow

Summer Holiday Wildlife Fun. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 1pm to 2pm. Activities to get children aged five to 12 up close and involved with nature, including mini-beast hunts, small mammal walks and bird bingo. £3 per child.

Tomorrow

Guided Paddling Tours of the Coquet Estuary. The Braid, Amble, 1.30pm to 5pm. With the Coquet Shorebase Trust. Adults £30, under 18s £20, under 8s £10.

Saturday

WWI 1918 Centenary Exhibition. Warkworth War Memorial Hall, 10.30am to 5pm. Free.

Saturday

Bellingham Show and Country Festival. Bellingham Show Field, 9am to 6pm. Main ring attraction is Broke FMX motocross stunt display team. Tickets: Adult £8, child £4, family £20.

Saturday

Spirited – Women Artists from The Ingram Collection of Modern British Art Guided Tour. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 1pm. Each tour has 15 places. Book at The Maltings’ box office (booking fee applies) or pay £3 on the day.

Saturday to Monday

Craster Art Club Exhibition. Howick Village Hall, 10am to 5pm. A wide variety of art for sale, tea and cakes. Free admission.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Cost £3.

Sunday

Craft Fair. Boulmer Memorial Hall, 10am to 3pm. Local crafts, home-baking and refreshments.

Sunday

Craft Fair. Horncliffe Village Hall, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Sunday

Wooler Farmers’ Market. Wooler Bus Station, 11am to 2pm. Local produce and crafts.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombolas, cake and produce and grand raffle. Tea served in Hindmarsh Hall.

Monday

Sand Art Competition. Harbour beach, Holy island, 10.30am to 11.30am. First prize for the best species in the sand is a Lindisfarne seal of approval t-shirt.

Monday

Annual Church Garden Fete. Hindmarsh Hall, the adjoining gardens and games on the Church Green, Alnmouth, 2pm.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick Visual Impairment Group meeting. King James Court, Berwick, 10.30am to noon. Everyone affected by sight loss is welcome to attend.

Wednesday

Elderberries Community Programme. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden. Dancefit, 2pm to 3pm. An easy to follow fitness format for ages 55-plus. Cost: £4.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost: £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Thursday (August 30)

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members welcome. Adults £3, child £1.

Until September 1

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

Until September 1

Summer Small Furries and Wildlife Workshops. Pets At Home Berwick and Alnwick. Free. See petsathome.com/petworkshops

Until September 2

Summer Exhibition. RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Until September 4

Art Exhibition. Florin, High Street, Wooler, 10am to 5pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 4pm (Sunday). Featuring work by Northumberland artist Mary Ann Rogers.

Until September 8

Alnwick and District Arts Association. With the closure of Alnwick Playhouse the Alnwick and District Arts Association (Bondgate Gallery) has transferred its remaining two exhibitions of 2018 to the Alnwick Arts and Craft Centre at 8 Bondgate, which runs a comprehensive programme of courses in arts and crafts. The exhibition shows the work of local artists.

Until September 13

The Cuthbert Way. St Mary’s Church, Wooler. An exhibition centred around The Cuthbert Cloak, created by Anna Turnbull.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Open 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adults £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity bookshop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Daily, noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Daily from 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily, 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Daily, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Daily 10.30am to 6pm (last entry 5pm). Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.