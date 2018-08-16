What’s on in North Northumberland - August 16 - August 23

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today

Tideline Runners: Sam & Isla Forever! The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The moving and uplifting love story about the heroes who protect us all over the world and those we meet every day. Tickets: £12, concs £10.50, child £6, on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

FILM

Today

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am and 2pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Today

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The Maltings, Berwick, 6pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Engegård Quartet. Mellerstain House, 7.30pm. A bold, fresh interpretation of the classical repertoire, combined with a deep attachment to its Scandinavian roots has attracted international acclaim. Tickets: £13.50-£17.50 on 01835 864153.

Today

Alistair Anderson. St Mary’s Church, Wooler, 7.30pm. An evening of atmospheric Northumbrian music from one of the country’s leading traditional musicians, Tickets: £7.50 from Florin, 3 High Street, or Cheviot Centre.

Tomorrow

Laidback. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. The acoustic duo come to the basement for the first time with a chilled out set, covering everything from Neil Young and Springsteen to Air and Massive Attack. Free entry.

Saturday

Bluebella Music Festival. The Blue Bell, Belford, 2pm. A unique acoustic music event. Outside there will be a family chill out zone, with a bouncy castle, food and an outside bar in the garden. Free entry.

Monday

Folk Session. The Blue Bell, Belford, 8pm.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Thursday (August 23)

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. The Village Hall, Holy Island, 7.30pm. Featuring Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, guitar, voice, nyckelharpa, Swedish pipes and more.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

Saturday

Guided Nordic Walks with Strolls with Poles. Thrunton Wood (seven miles). Visit www.strollswithpoles.com

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Stoma Support Group. William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to noon.

Today

Sailing. Druridge Bay Country Park, 1pm to 3.30pm. With the Coquet Shorebase Trust. Cost: Half day: £25, ages eight to 16.

Today

Live at Forty5. Gallery Forty5, Felton, 8pm to 9pm. Jenna Bowyer: From A Homeless Man To A Happy Lady. My Journey. Based on the TED talk concept. Tickets: £5.

Today and tomorrow

Medieval Alchemist. Alnwick Castle. Meet Dr John Greene, the (allegedly) celebrated medieval alchemist, with lots of peculiar apparatus and bizarre materials. The 9th Earl of Northumberland (1585-1632) was fascinated by alchemy, the study of how to turn base materials into gold and the pursuit of the creation of the Philosopher’s Stone.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Tomorrow

Berwick Educational Association: Rocks, Fossils And Landscapes Of Berwickshire. William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am. Tickets: £18.

Tomorrow

Berwick Voices Social Evening. Costa Coffee, Berwick, 6pm. A social evening for people with learning disabilities.

Tomorrow and Wednesday

Summer Holiday Wildlife Fun. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 1pm to 2pm. Activities to get children aged five to 12 up close and involved with nature, including mini-beast hunts, small mammal walks, bird bingo and more. Adults free, child £3.

Saturday

50 Years of the National Trust at Wallington. Wallington, Cambo. 10.30am to 4pm. The Trust is marking this anniversary with a range of activities and events, including The Room That Time Forgot, a throwback to 1968 where you can immerse yourself in the decade that brought us Dixon of Dock Green, Twister, miniskirts, Liberty print ties and Angel Delight. Step inside the room that time forgot and have a groovy, fun time. Included in ticket price: children £6.60, adults £13.20.

Saturday and Sunday

Art Festival. St Mary’s Church, Newton-by-the Sea, 11am to 5pm (Saturday), 12.15pm to 5pm (Sunday). Art on display, homemade refreshments. Free admission.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Cost £3.

Sunday

Kirknewton Sheepdog Trials and Heritage Open Day. Dog trials from 9am, Heritage Day 10am to 4pm. For details call 01890 850285 or email dorothyjsharpe@gmail.com

Sunday

Vintage Tea Party. St Mary’s Church Room, Wooler, 3pm. Indulge in delicious tea and cakes.

Sunday

Crookham Church 85th Birthday Party. 3pm. An appropriate 1930’s style tea followed by two talks: 4pm, Mike Keating, The First Church at Crookham. 4.40pm, Antony Chessell, The Modern Crookham Church. No charge, but a donation to the upkeep of the church would be appreciated.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday until September 4

Art Exhibition. Florin, High Street, Wooler, 10am to 5pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 4pm (Sunday). Featuring the work of award-winning Northumberland artist Mary Ann Rogers.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Entry £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost: £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. Cost: £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Until August 30

A Different View. Gallery Forty5, Felton. Solo exhibition by artist Nick Potter, from Embleton.

Until September 1

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm.

Until September 1

Summer Small Furries and Wildlife Workshops. Pets At Home Berwick and Alnwick. Free. See petsathome.com/petworkshops

Until September 2

Summer Exhibition. RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh, 10am to 5pm. Free admission.

Until September 13

The Cuthbert Way. St Mary’s Church, Wooler. An exhibition centred around The Cuthbert Cloak, created by Anna Turnbull.

Until October 13

Berwick Educational Association: Spirited Exhibition Guided Tours. The Maltings, Berwick, 1pm. Tickets: £3.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Open 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adults £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity bookshop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Daily, noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Daily from 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily, 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Daily, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Daily 10.30am to 6pm (last entry 5pm). Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.