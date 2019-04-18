What’s on in North Northumberland - April 18 - April 25

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Penfold Press with Printmaker Dan Bugg. Exhibition and sale of work. The Old School Gallery. Until May 17.

ALNWICK

Archaeological Easter Dinosaur Trail. The Alnwick Garden, 11am-4pm, daily until Monday. Dinosaur Street Theatre, Main Lawn, Friday-Monday, 11.30am, 1pm & 3pm.

100 Years of Fashion. Exhibition Celebrating Fashion Through The Decades With Vintage Clothes For Visitors To Dress Up. Bailiffgate Gallery. Until September 8.

Aln Valley Railway Indoor Talk. Australia’s Fastest Train, presented by Phil Kirkland, of Nexus. Barter Books, Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station. Refreshments 7pm, talk 7.15pm.

AMBLE

Bumblebee. Film. Dovecote Centre, 6pm. £5, child £3. C (12A).

BERWICK

Easter Coffee Morning. United Reformed Church (formerly St Paul’s), 10am-11.30am. Raffle, stalls, etc. All welcome.

Kirill Sokolov. A Russian Painter In Northumberland Exhibition. Granary Gallery, 11am-4pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Until May 5.

Roy Voss: The Way Things Are Exhibition. Sculpture. Berwick Visual Arts. Gymnasium Gallery. Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-4pm. Free. Until June 2.

Dumbo. Film. The Maltings, 2pm & 7pm. (Plus 2pm Friday). £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (PG).

Stamp Club. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 2pm. Presentation on The Berlin Post by Bob Farmer. Non-members welcome. Free refreshments, donations appreciated.

CRAGSIDE

Springtime Family Fun. Get closes to nature. 11am-3pm. Until Monday.

FELTON

Flower Garden. Jane Murray and Helen Poremba exhibition of paintings and textiles. Gallery 45. Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. Until May 30.

LINDISFARNE

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt. Lindisfarne Castle. £2 plus admission. Until April 28.

Now You See Me. Lindisfarne Castle. Exhibition of stories, rumours & half-truths. Daily, times vary. Until November 3.

WALLINGTON

Lambing Live. Broom House Farm, 12.30pm & 2pm (plus 1.15pm Friday-Monday). Until Monday. £7.50. Booking essential on 07469 203088 or info@broomhousefarm.co.uk

Lambing Apprentice. Broom House Farm, 2pm-4pm. £35. Suitable for ages 10+. Booking essential on 07469 203088 or info@broomhousefarm.co.uk

WARKWORTH

Easter Adventure Quest. Warkworth Castle, 11am-5pm. Until April 28. £1 plus admission.

WOOLER

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. With guest artists The Liam Stewart Duo. Glendale Hall, 7pm-11pm. Members £5, visitors £6.50 including buffet.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Walking Group, The Alnwick Garden, 10am-noon, meet at main garden entrance. All abilities welcome. Donation for refreshments. Weekly.

BERWICK

Ballroom & Latin Dance Group. St Cuthbert’s Parish Centre, Walkergate, 7.30pm teaching, 8pm-10pm dancing. £2.50. Weekly.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Film. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (15).

CRAGSIDE

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt. 11am-3pm. Until Monday. £2.50 plus admission.

WALLINGTON

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt. 11am-4pm. Until Monday. £2.50 plus admission.

SATURDAY

ALNWICK

Easter Steam Weekend. Aln Valley Railway. Until Monday. Easter Bunny Hunt (no eggs) and children’s crafting, Sunday & Monday.

Ballroom, Latin & Salsa Social Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm-10pm. £3.50 on the door. Pre-dance quickstep taster class, 6.30pm. £1.

BERWICK

Dark Side of the Moor. Pink Floyd Tribute Band. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £15.

ETAL

Jenny Biddle. Guitarist, pianist, harmonica player. Village Hall, 8pm. £12 on 01890 820566 or at steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com

HAUXLEY

Dawn Chorus Walk. Introduction to Birdsong. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 5.30am-7am. £5. Book at www.nwt.org.uk

HOWICK

Howick, A Journey Through Time Radio Broadcast. Six mini-plays written by Howick Heritage Group and performed by local people. Hive Radio, noon. Repeated Monday, 7pm. Broadcast online at https://www.capne.prg/hive-radio

LESBURY

Art Group Exhibition. Village Hall, 11am-3pm. Free.

NORTH BROOMHILL

Open Studios. Old Bath House, 10am-5pm. Guest artists, workshops, tasters and demonstrations. Until Sunday.

SHILBOTTLE

Easter Family Fun Day. Shilbottle Primary, 11am. Easter Bonnet decorating, bouncy castle, barbecue, face-painting. £2 family of four, includes egg hunt. Noon.

WARKWORTH

Handmade in Northumbria. Memorial Hall, 10am-3.30pm. Homemade treats and crafts, tombola, raffle, bottle table. Proceeds to Breast Cancer Research Fund at Newcastle RVI.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance Class. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 6.30pm. Beginners. £5. Weekly.

BERWICK

Charity Car Boot Sale. Organised by Greenses Residents’ Committee. Castlegate Car Park. Cars £5. Weekly.

Easter Sunday Beach Service. Spittal Beach, in front of St Helen’s Terrace, 8am. Short celebration service followed by breakfast at Berwick United Reformed Church, in conjunction with St Andrew’s Wallace Green.

HAUXLEY

Art Exhibition. Diane Patterson. Prints, gifts and oil paintings on wood. Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am-4pm. Free.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. The Alnwick Garden, Pavilion Room, 9.15am-10.15am & 10.30am-11.30am. Mixed abilities. Equipment provided. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Informal Support Group. Hazel Marsden House, 10am-1pm. Weekly.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 575289.

LOW NEWTON

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt. National Trust, 11am-3pm. £2.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. 01665 604830.

BERWICK

Youth Dance. The Maltings. Develop your choreography skills and technique in a professional environment. No experience necessary. Age nine-13, 4pm. Age 14-18, 5pm. £4.

On The Basis Of Sex. Film. The Maltings, 7.30pm. £8.50, concs £7, child £5. C (12A).

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Alnwick Garden, Pavilion Room, 10.30am-11.30am. Mixed abilities. Equipment provided. £4 from Gardener’s Cottage. Weekly.

Qi Gong For Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm £3. Weekly.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. 01665 603197.

Ballroom & Latin Line Dance. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. £5. Weekly.

BELFORD

Belford History Society. Bell View Resource Centre, 7.30pm. Famous people who made the North East great. Non-members £2.

BERWICK

Inspired! The Creative School For Young Musicians’ album launch. The Maltings, 1.30pm & 7.30pm. Ten new, young singers from Berwick have composed and produced their own songs. £3 Matinee; £7 evening, concs £3 (evening only).

Spittal Improvement Trust AGM. Berwick United Reformed Church (Formerly St Paul’s), 7.30pm.

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am-4.30pm. £15. Weekly.

RESTON

Village Hall AGM, 7pm.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

BERWICK

St Andrew’s Club AGM. Longridge Towers School, 6pm.

All About Eve National Theatre Live Encore Broadcast. The Maltings, 7pm. £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. (12A).

CORNHILL

Bingo Night and Raffle. Village Hall, 7pm. In support of Breast Cancer Now. Contact Eleanor on 01890 882235.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening Times May Vary from season to season.

Alnwick

Aln Valley Railway, Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday Monday, 10.30am-4.30pm. Steam Train rides £6, Child £2.

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am-5.30pm. £16.75, concs £13.50, child £8.85. save 10 per cent when booking online at www.alnwickcastle.com

The Alnwick Garden. Open daily, 10am-6pm. £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm.

Bailiffgate Museum & gallery. Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm. £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Open daily, 9am-7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Bamburgh Castle. Open daily 10am-5pm. £11.25, child £5.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Open daily, 10am-5pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am-4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Open daily, 10am-6pm. £10, concs £9, child £6.

BERWICK

Barracks. Open daily, 10am-6pm. £5.20, concs £4.70, child £3.10.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Open daily, 10am-6pm. £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Chillingham Castle. Daily noon-5pm. £10.50, concs £9.50, child £6.50.

Wild Cattle Park. Monday-Friday from 10am, Saturday closed, Sunday tours at 10am & 11.30am. £8.50, concs £6.50, child £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

Garden daily 10am-5pm, House daily 11am-5pm. £19, child £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily 10am-6pm. £5.70, concs £5.10, child £3.40.

ETAL

Etal Castle. Wednesday-Monday, 10am-6pm. £5.70, concs £5.10, child £3.40.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Daily 11am-5pm. £3.50, Concs £3.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Daily 10am-5pm. £4, concs £3.50.

Light Railway. Daily 10am-4pm. £7.50, Concs £6.50, Child £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

Gardens. Daily 10.30am-6pm. Last entry 5pm.

Lindisfarne

Lindisfarne Castle. Daily, times Vary depending on tides. £9, child £4.50.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily 10am-6pm. £7.20, concs £6.50, child £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Gardens. Wednesday-Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am-4.30pm. Other days and times by request. Book on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household And Farming Museum. Open From Easter. Fridays, 10am-5pm. £4, child £1. All proceeds go to charities.

WARKWORTH

Warkworth Castle daily 10am-6pm, closed Good Friday. Hermitage, Sunday & Monday, 11am-4pm. £7.20, concs £6.50, child £4.30.

WOODHORN

Museum. Daily 10am-4pm. £7, concs £6, child free. (12 months unlimited returns).