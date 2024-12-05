The wait is almost over 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix has confirmed when Wednesday will return.

It has also shared a first look at the second season.

Production has wrapped on the next batch of episodes.

Netflix has released a first look at Wednesday season two. It comes as the streaming service confirms when fans can expect the new episodes.

Jenna Ortega returns in the Addams Family spin-off show, which was a huge hit when it first released in late 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return and there has now been a major development on that front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced by legendary Hollywood director Tim Burton, the Netflix series will be back in 2025. Here’s all you need to know:

Netflix issues major Wednesday update

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season two. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

The streaming giant has revealed the first look at Jenna Ortega in the second season of hit show Netflix. It comes as production has wrapped on the fresh batch of episodes.

Showrunners / Executive Producers Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed that Wednesday will be "exploring more Addams Family Lore and [they] are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Zeta-Jones who plays Morticia Addams in the show added: “This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

When will Wednesday season two be released?

An exact release date for Wednesday has yet to be confirmed. However Netflix did reveal that it will arrive in 2025.

It means subscribers get the final season of Stranger Things, new Wednesday and the last installment of Cobra Kai, all within months of each other. It is sure to be a bumper year on Netflix.

Are you excited for Wednesday to return to Netflix? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].