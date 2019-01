The Treehouse, at The Alnwick Garden, is hosting a Winter Wedding Fair on Monday (January 28).

It will take place from 5pm to 8pm and there will be music and experts on hand from the wedding industry, as well as the Treehouse wedding team.

Inside the Treehouse.

Canapés and drinks will welcome you and everyone who attends will get a chance to win some prizes.

The venue can host up to 65 guests for wedding ceremonies and up to 85 for a reception.