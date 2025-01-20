Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC will be covering Donald Trump’s inauguration live 📺

British audiences can watch the inauguration on the BBC.

The broadcaster has confirmed its line-up of presenters for its coverage.

Viewers can watch across BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer today.

The BBC has confirmed its presenting line-up for the inauguration of Donald Trump. British audiences will be able to watch the President being sworn in live today (January 20).

The former US Apprentice host defeated Kamala Harris in the election in November 2024. He will become the second non-consecutive President - after Grover Cleveland in the 1800s.

The Beeb will be covering the inauguration live across the afternoon - including on BBC iPlayer. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the BBC presenters for Trump’s inauguration?

BBC is covering Donald Trump's inauguration | BBC

The Beeb will be providing coverage throughout the day ahead of President Donald Trump being sworn in for a second non-consecutive term. It will start on BBC News/ iPlayer from midday UK time.

The inauguration itself will be live on BBC One from 3.30pm, with build up to the event. Coverage will run until 6pm, with President Trump due to take the oaths of office at around 5pm.

For the earlier broadcast - on BBC News/ iPlayer - it will be presented by Sumi Somaskanda and Caitríona Perry. The hosts will be joined by BBC correspondents across the US and around the world, led by North America Editor Sarah Smith and Senior North America Correspondent Gary O’Donoghue.

Once the coverage switches to BBC One at 3.30pm, Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth will pick up the presenting duties and will lead for the rest of the event.

Where have you seen the BBC presenters before?

Audiences may recognise Clive Myrie from presenting coverage of both the UK and US elections for the Beeb in 2024. While he was also part of the presenting team for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He has also been the host of Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind since 2021. You may also recognise him from BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

Sophie Raworth will also be a familiar face to viewers who watch BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten. She has also presented Watchdog since 2016 and has appeared in cameo roles in shows like Bodyguard and the film A Good Day to Die Hard.

Will there be guests on the broadcast?

The Beeb has confirmed that there will be notable guests who will be providing expert analysis and commentary for the special coverage on BBC News from midday. If you are tuning in on BBC One from 3,30pm, the presenters will be joined by a panel of experts.

Will you be watching the inauguration - and is it a good use of BBC time to cover it live? Let me know by email: [email protected].