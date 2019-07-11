Top of the Pops: 1987 - rediscover the biggest chart toppers from the year on BBC Four tonight
For some people, the 1980s was the best era for music.
It was the decade which saw the emergence of disco music and the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince. Whitney Houston reigned supreme - and Top of the Pops was the programme to enjoy the best of the charts.
Classic chart toppers
With the music scene being such an ever-changing beast, sometimes it makes a welcome change to reminisce with some chart-topping classics from decades past.
Tonight (12 July) on BBC Four, music fans can look forward to singing along to some of the biggest hits from 1987 - a year which saw Margaret Thatcher secure a third term as Prime Minister and construction begin on the Channel Tunnel.
While those events unfolded, the Top of the Pops studio served as the perfect space for escapism, with floor-filling disco anthems, hip-hop and rap, and House tunes all making their way into the charts.
Among the performers celebrated in tonight's programme are the like of Rick Astley, Whitney Houston, Boy George, Pet Shop Boys, Curiosity Killed the Cat, Mel & Kim, T-Pau, Eric B & Rakim, and Alison Moyet.
When is it on TV?
Top of the Pops: 1987 will air on BBC Four tonight at 8pm.