This is the salt content of popular kids’ meals at chain restaurants
In January and February 2019, Action on Salt surveyed the salt content of children’s meals which are available at out of home outlets in England. This includes restaurants, fast food and pub chains.
Data was collected from company websites or by emailing customer service departments. In total, 357 children’s meals were surveyed from 26 outlets across the UK. Of these, 42% had more than 1.8g of salt per portion - the maximum salt target for children’s meals in the out of home sector. This is the salt content of popular kids’ meals.
1. Cheeseburger with Skinny Fries - Gourmet Burger Kitchen