Your Tribe paint fight studio opens it doors in Whitley Bay
Your Tribe, located next to B&M on Whitley Road, is a ‘paint fight’ studio, where visitors can team up to let loose and squirt paint at each other, and both adults and children are welcome to join in the fun.
The business was formerly based in Hoults Yard on Walker Road in Newcastle but closed in 2022.
A post on the business’ Facebook page said: “We are so overwhelmed by the energy and excitement made over the past few days.
“Thank you to every single human who took part, came to say hey, watched through the windows, brought the best energy.
“We are so happy to be bringing this business back to life. There is nothing quite like watching families, friends and even strangers come together connected, full belly laughs, jaw aching smiles and so much creative messy fun.”