A new and unique entertainment venue opened its doors in Whitley Bay last weekend.

Your Tribe, located next to B&M on Whitley Road, is a ‘paint fight’ studio, where visitors can team up to let loose and squirt paint at each other, and both adults and children are welcome to join in the fun.

The business was formerly based in Hoults Yard on Walker Road in Newcastle but closed in 2022.

A post on the business’ Facebook page said: “We are so overwhelmed by the energy and excitement made over the past few days.

Your Tribe opened its doors last weekend. (Photo by Northumberland Gazette)

“Thank you to every single human who took part, came to say hey, watched through the windows, brought the best energy.