A Health and Wellbeing event is coming to Longframlington Memorial Hall this October.

Visitors will have the chance to spend a day exploring a mix of holistic health therapies, classes and wellness approaches with local practitioners.

There will be something for everyone with exhibitions on gut health, aromatherapy, Reiki, sound baths and hypnotherapy to Zumba, counselling, reflexology, play therapy, nature experiences, yoga and much more.

The £3 entry will include individual taster sessions, mini group classes and talks, plus plenty of time to chat with therapists, making the event a welcoming space to try something new and ask questions.

Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and footwear to fully enjoy the movement sessions on offer, such as Zumba and yoga.

Really Awesome Coffee will provide refreshments throughout the day and there will also be a raffle with wellness-themed prizes. The event will take place on Saturday, October 4 from 10:30am to 4:30pm.