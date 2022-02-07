Wooler farmers' market.

The market has seen a big increase in popularity in the aftermath of the Covid lockdowns as people embrace its atmosphere.

The market was set up in 2018 and provides the opportunity for local crafts and produce to be sold.

Organiser Ann Love said: “Normally we hold markets from April to September with a Christmas market in December but there seems to be a lot of interest in having a Valentines market in February,”

“But given the good old British weather we thought we would hold it indoors at the Cheviot Centre, Padgepool Place, so that stall holders and visitors can sell and browse in comfort.”

“We will also be providing teas and coffees for this market.”

The market, which donates any profits to community activities, will run from 10am-1pm.