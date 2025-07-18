Woodhorn Museum is inviting families to enjoy the great outdoors and explore their creativity this summer, with a programme packed full of craft workshops and nature-inspired fun.

Running throughout the school holidays, the programme features the popular return of Wild Wednesdays that provides participants with fun and creative ways to connect with the outdoor environment.

In these sessions, visitors can join Woodhorn’s Learning Team for a day of drop-in nature-inspired fun – including seed-bomb making, wild-themed crafts and a bug hunt around the museum grounds.

Families can also pick up a Wild Trail map and discover hidden brass rubbing posts scattered throughout the site, creating a unique piece of artwork as they go.

Workshops will also be taking place in the Pop Up Ashington Group Hut.

Running until August 31, the sessions will change every two weeks, with activities including designing a football pennant, building a Victorian cooking range and crafting a meal fit for a miner.

All sessions are free with admission, suitable for all ages and require no advance booking.

In addition to the summer family programme, Woodhorn Museum’s permanent exhibitions will also be open throughout the summer, providing deeper insights into Northumberland’s mining past.

Another highlight this season is the new Coal Town Collection – a striking gallery featuring more than 100 black-and-white photographs by acclaimed local photographer Mik Critchlow, chronicling the people and places of Ashington over four decades.

Younger visitors can also enjoy the Pit Play Area, a fully accessible outdoor space designed for children of all abilities to climb, explore and let off steam.

Jo Raw, Northumberland venues manager, North East Museums, said: “This summer, we’re really looking forward to welcoming families and visitors to enjoy a season full of creativity and discovery here at Woodhorn, inspired by our natural environment and heritage.

“From nature-based adventures to hands-on art inspired by the Pitmen Painters, there’s something for everyone to get involved in.

“And with new activities every two weeks in the Pop Up Ashington Group Hut, families can return throughout the holidays and try something different each time they visit.”

For more information about the programme, go to www.northeastmuseums.org.uk/woodhorn