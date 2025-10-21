Matfen Hall is set to welcome the festive season in style with two enchanting experiences.

Guests can embrace the artistry of the season with an exclusive Wreath Making Masterclass, hosted by local florist Kate Norris of Northumbrian Flowers.

Taking place on November 28 and December 5, this special event invites guests to create their own bespoke wreath using seasonal foliage grown in the Northumberland countryside.

The class is complemented by a luxurious Christmas lunch in the Sapphire Dining Room, combining creativity with the estate’s renowned culinary excellence.

For families, Matfen Hall will transform into a winter wonderland as it welcomes a very special visitor.

Father Christmas will be at the estate between December 5 and 7, December 12 and 14, and again on December 20, offering children the chance to meet him in his festive workshop.

Each child will enjoy hot chocolate, a festive gift and time in the creative colouring station, while accompanying adults can share in the seasonal cheer with complimentary drinks.

Matfen Hall’s seasonal offer also includes two overnight festive stay packages – the Emerald Festive Stay featuring mulled wine on Christmas Eve, a fireside Champagne and canapés reception on Christmas Day, and a five-course Christmas lunch in its award-winning Emerald Restaurant; and the Cloisters Festive Stay, which includes three-course dining and a Champagne and Canapé Reception.

Guests can also enjoy the New Year’s Eve gala with a black tie dinner, live entertainment and fireworks across the 300-acre estate, plus relaxing spa facilities to unwind.

For full details of offerings, packages and booking, go to https://matfenhall.com/make-it-magical-make-it-matfen