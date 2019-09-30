Win tickets to see Annie - starring Lesley Joseph - at the Sunderland Empire
Annie starring Lesley Joseph is heading to Sunderland Empire - and you could be there for free.
The family musical is running at Sunderland Empire from October 7-12 and we’ve teamed up with the theatre to give away a pair of tickets for opening night on Monday, October 7.
Lesley Joseph returns to the role of Miss Hannigan and is joined on stage by Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Richard Meek as Rooster, Jenny Gayner as Lily and Carolyn Maitland as Grace Farrell.
This production recently ran for an extended season in the West End following a sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2015/16 as well as a recent sell-out season in Toronto.
Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.
With its award-winning book and score, this production includes the memorable songs It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.
Lesley dons the wig of Miss Hannigan once more after playing the part in this production in 2015/16.
She is best known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely-successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years and returned to screens in 2014 for a further three series.
*Annie is at Sunderland Empire from October 7-12.Tickets available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online
*To be in with a chance of winning the pair of tickets to opening night on Monday, October 7 answer this question: what is the name of the character Lesley Joseph played in Birds of a Feather? Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on October 3.
