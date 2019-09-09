Win bumper Freshers' Week prizes including tickets to Love Island meet and greet, Basshunter and Paul Chuckle DJ set worth £300
New students will flock to the city in the coming days for Freshers’ Week – and we’ve got a bumper prize to give away to give them a Wearside welcome worth £300.
A host of bars and clubs will be welcoming the new arrivals in style, from September 14-22, with appearances by Chris Taylor from Love Island 2019, Paul Chuckle of Chuckle Brothers fame, Basshunter, N-Trance, Zoo Project DJs and more.
There are eight big events organised by Play across the city in total, which are open to students and non-students.
But four winners, and their friends, could be at some of the events for free.
In total, we’re giving away:
*4 x VIP tickets, plus bottle of vodka at Gatsby pre party, for Zoo Project, with Lee Walker and Lee Pennington at Port of Call Terrace Party on Saturday, September 14.
*4 x VIP Tickets, plus bottle of vodka at Gatsby pre party, for Chris Taylor ( Love Island ), Paul Chuckle DJ set and Abba tribute act at Illusions in Holmeside on Monday, September 16.
*4 x VIP Tickets, plus bottle of vodka at Gatsby pre party, for Clubland with Basshunter, N-Trance and MC Keyes at Illusions, Holmeside, on Saturday, September 21.
*4 x VIP tickets and a bottle of vodka for Bingo Revolution at Buzz Bingo in Pallion on Tuesday, September 17.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which of these is an Abba song?
A:: Dancing Queen
B:: Dancing King
C:: Dancing Princess
Email your answer, along with your name, date of birth and which prize you would like to win, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Thursday, September 12. Winners will be notified by email and must be aged 18 or over. Their accompanying friends must also be aged 18 or over. ID will be required. Drink responsibly. The competition is open to students and non-students.
*For the full line-up of Play Freshers’ Week events and to buy a wristband for all eight events visit www.skiddle.com/e/13611689