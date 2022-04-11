Wild cattle visitor tours return

Visitors might even see some of the new-born calves.

Although there are 1.2 billion cattle in the world, Chillingham is the only place where you can see an ancient herd of cows, bulls and calves, still in its ancient habitat, just as they would have been 700 years ago.

The beasts are completely untamed and remain untouched by humans since medieval times, so you will be taken close to the cattle – but not too close - as they are truly wild.

Stephen Hall of Chillingham Wild Cattle Association said: “The Chillingham Wild White Cattle are genetically very special, thanks to their long isolation and have been the subject of many scientific studies.

"Living and behaving as wild animals, they receive no human intervention other than winter feeding. All cows and bulls have horns and this is just one of the interesting facts guests will learn on the tour.”

During the tours, visitors will hear about the history of the cattle park, the family who have nurtured the beasts and the continuing involvement of the wild cattle in environmental, historical and genetic research.

The herd numbers are currently 127, roughly half of them bulls, and some visitors may be very lucky and see the first new born calves of the year.

You can also visit Chillingham Castle, said to be one of the most haunted houses in England.

Joint tickets can be purchased which offer both a tour of the wild cattle and access to the castle.