Why this cinema brought Christmas cheer to the North East on the hottest day of the year
We may be at peak summer season, but that doesn’t stop us looking forward to the next round of festivities.
While Thursday, July 25 was the hottest day of the year for some, one North East cinema set its Christmas preparations in motion with the launch of its December delights schedule.
The Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle, revealed the details of its ever-popular Christmas programme – which this year features a range of family-favourite films to kick off the festive season with a bang.
So if you’re already craving mince pies, mulled wine and a sprinkling of carols, you can start looking forward to the darker nights and colder months now.
The cinema held its festive film launch on Thursday, with Santa Claus himself and the Grinch making an appearance to greet guests.
Rachel Pronger, who works on creating the Tyneside Christmas programme each year, said, “Christmas celebrations on the hottest day of the year was certainly surreal, but our guests have had a fantastic time exploring everything that’s on offer here at Christmas.
“Each year we want to create a place warm with nostalgia, but also where new festive memories are made.”
Booking for festive film is available now, and screenings include:
Die Hard + Die Hard 2 Double Bill
Home Alone + Home Alone 2 Double Bill
Scrooged
The Bishop’s Wife
The Grinch
The Muppet Christmas Carol
White Christmas
Bolshoi Ballet performance of The Nutcracker
It’s A Wonderful Life
The Holiday
The Polar Express