Wheelbarrow Race set to bring New Year's Day fun to Ponteland

Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race. Picture by June Atkinson, Ponteland Photographic Society.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 but organisers have decided to press ahead with the tradition welcoming in 2022.

The mile-long course is keeping with tradition by starting and ending at The Blackbird. Adults and children will take part in races from noon.

The event will once again raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home, which provide care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the pub will continue the celebrations after the races have ended, with a selection of food and drink available outdoors at the venue.

Record crowds came along for the 2020 event and organisers Ponteland 41 Club, supported by Ponteland Rugby Club, are hoping for another great turnout on January 1.

The form to sign up for the race is available online at www.theblackbirdponteland.co.uk/assets/images/Ponteland-Wheelbarrow-Race-Entry-Form-2022-2.pdf