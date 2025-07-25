Luckily, Northumberland is bursting with family-friendly activities and events. Here's your guide to what’s on in the county this summer for some fun-filled days out.
1. Outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle
From July 31 to August 1, visitors can enjoy the magic of cinema with the iconic Alnwick Castle as a backdrop. Family-friendly showings include Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Photo: Adventure Cinema
2. Northumberlandia food and craft market
On August 3, the popular food and craft market will return to the 'Lady of the North' in Cramlington. Photo: Provided
3. Summer of Play at Seaton Delaval Hall
From July 22 to August 31, the National Trust's Seaton Delaval Hall will host a variety of pop-up child-friendly events and activities, such as circus skills sessions and young gardeners events. Photo: National Trust
4. Live performances at Alnwick Castle
The Three Inch Fools will present Shakespeare’s most iconic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream at Alnwick Castle. Photo: Alnwick Castle
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.