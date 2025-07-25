What's on summer 2025: Things to do in Northumberland during the school holidays

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
As the summer school holidays arrive, keeping the kids entertained for six whole weeks can be a challenge.

Luckily, Northumberland is bursting with family-friendly activities and events. Here's your guide to what’s on in the county this summer for some fun-filled days out.

From July 31 to August 1, visitors can enjoy the magic of cinema with the iconic Alnwick Castle as a backdrop. Family-friendly showings include Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

1. Outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle

On August 3, the popular food and craft market will return to the 'Lady of the North' in Cramlington.

2. Northumberlandia food and craft market

From July 22 to August 31, the National Trust's Seaton Delaval Hall will host a variety of pop-up child-friendly events and activities, such as circus skills sessions and young gardeners events.

3. Summer of Play at Seaton Delaval Hall

The Three Inch Fools will present Shakespeare’s most iconic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream at Alnwick Castle.

4. Live performances at Alnwick Castle

