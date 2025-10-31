3 . Bamburgh Castle

The Christmas countdown is on at Bamburgh Castle which will unveil its spectacular new festive extravaganza Treasured Tales on Saturday, November 8. Created by acclaimed theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her award-winning event design team, Charlotte is known for crafting immersive, large-scale experiences that bring festive magic to life. It runs to Sunday January 4. Entry is included with general admission. Winter tickets are on sale now at www.bamburghcastle.com Photo: Bamburgh Castle