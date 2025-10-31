Here are some of the highlights to mark up in your diary for the coming weeks.
1. Bonfire Night
Wrap up warm for one of these Bonfire Night events around Northumberland: Blyth (Nov 1), Morpeth (Nov 2), Hadston and Embleton (Nov 5), Alnwick and Newbiggin (Nov 8). Photo: Jane.coltman
2. Remembrance
Remembrance events are taking place across Northumberland on Sunday, November 9. In Berwick, a service will take place at the Parish Church at 9.30am and at the war memorial on Castlegate at 11am. In Alnwick, a church service is being held at St Paul’s RC Church at 2:30pm with the wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial around 3.30pm. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Bamburgh Castle
The Christmas countdown is on at Bamburgh Castle which will unveil its spectacular new festive extravaganza Treasured Tales on Saturday, November 8. Created by acclaimed theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her award-winning event design team, Charlotte is known for crafting immersive, large-scale experiences that bring festive magic to life. It runs to Sunday January 4. Entry is included with general admission. Winter tickets are on sale now at www.bamburghcastle.com Photo: Bamburgh Castle
4. Forage Winter Market
The Forage Winter Market returns to Rigg & Furrow in Acklington, bringing two days of festive fun, creativity, and Christmas cheer. Over 50 independent makers and designers from the North East will come together under one roof across November 8 and 9. Photo: Contributed