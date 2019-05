What’s on in North Northumberland - May 9 - May 16

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

PENFOLD PRESS. OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL MAY 17.

ALNWICK

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPT 8.

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY QUIZ. BARTER BOOKS, 7.30PM.

BERWICK

ROY VOSS. GYMNASIUM GALLERY. WED-SUN, 11AM-4PM. UNTIL JUNE 2.

BERWICK ART GROUP. UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, 2PM-4PM. PEN AND INK WORSHOP.

FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. C 12A.

MALTINGS YOUTH THEATRE: GREGORY’S GIRL. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. £10, CONCS £5. UNTIL SATURDAY.

FELTON

FLOWER GARDEN. JANE MURRAY & HELEN POREMBA. GALLERY 45. MON-SAT. UNTIL MAY 30.

LINDISFARNE

NOW YOU SEE ME. EXHIBITION. UNTIL NOV 3.

ROTHBURY

ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB. JUBILEE HALL, 7.30PM-10.30PM. IAIN MACPHAIL BAND. £5.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING GROUP, ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM-NOON. WEEKLY.

BERWICK

BALLROOM AND LATIN DANCE. ST CUTHBERT’S CENTRE, 7.30PM. £2.50.

WILD ROSE. THE MALTINGS, 8PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. C (15).

FELTON

NAMING THE VIEW. VILLAGE HALL, 7.30PM. RE-IMAGINING OF KATHERINE MINOLA. £8 ON 07710 497088 OR ONLINE AT HIGHLIGHTS NORTH.

SATURDAY

AMBLE

DUMBO. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 3PM. £7, £5. C (PG).

BERWICK

SCOUT POP UP SHOP. TOWN HALL, 10AM-4PM.

BORDERS BIG BAND. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. £12, CONCS £10.

FELTON

LEARN TO CROCHET. GALLERY FORTY5, 10.30AM-3.30PM. £45.

SEAHOUSES

THE WHITE CROW. HUB CINEMA, 6PM. C (12A). TICKETS FROM THE OFFICE, ONLINE OR 01665 721868.

WARKWORTH

ELIOT SMITH DANCE. MEMORIAL HALL, 7.30PM. TRIPLE BILL. FROM £13.38.

YEAVERING BELL

STROLLS WITH POLES. TEN-MILE WALK. CALL 07443 495622.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

ADULT BEGINNER BALLROOM & LATIN. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 6.30PM. £5. WEEKLY.

BERWICK

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE. CASTLEGATE. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

BLAGDON ESTATE

CHARITY WALK, 1.30PM. £10.

COQUETDALE

ALWINTON SUMMER CONCERT. ALWINTON CHURCH, 7.30PM. THE MARMEN QUARTET.

HAUXLEY

IN FOCUS. WILDLIFE CENTRE, 10AM-4PM. OPTICAL EQUIPMENT TO TRY. FREE.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

MACULAR SUPPORT GROUP. WEAVERS’ COURT, 10AM-NOON.

FOLK MUSIC. THE JOHN BULL INN, 8PM.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM.

BERWICK STROKE CLUB. TWEEDMOUTH BOWLING CLUB, 11AM.

HORNCLIFFE

TRADITIONAL TUNES. THE FISHERS ARMS, 8PM.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 575289.

RESTON

RAINBOW CLUB. VILLAGE HALL, 2PM-4PM. OVER 60’S CLUB.

SCREMERSTON

THE SHINDIGGERS BAND & THE MAKATON CHOIR. ST PETER’S CHURCH, 1.45PM. HOSTED BY THE NORTHSTAR CENTRE.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

CLINIC CAFÉ. ALNWICK GARDEN, 2PM-3.30PM. £2 DONATION.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

AMBLE

THE FILM SOCIETY PRESENTS COLD WAR. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 7.30PM. £5, £3. C (15).

BERWICK

THE MALTINGS YOUTH DANCE. THE MALTINGS, 4PM (9-13), 5PM (14-18). NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY.

NT THEATRE LIVE: ALL MY SONS. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. BROADCAST FROM THE OLD VIC, LONDON. £16.75, CONCS £15.75, CHILD £8.75.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, BAILIFFGATE, 2PM. £3. WEEKLY.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 603197.

BERWICK

DEMENTIA FRIENDLY: THE WIZARD OF OZ. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. £4.50. C (U).

BERWICK WILDLIFE GROUP AGM. BURC (ST PAUL’S CHURCH), 7.30PM-9PM. MEMBERS £3, NON-MEMBERS £3.

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE. FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

BERWICK

BERWICK STAMP CLUB AGM. UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, 2PM.

EYEMOUTH

MIKE VASS. HIPPODROME, 8PM. LIVE MUSIC. TICKETS: £12.50, BOOK ONLINE.

ATTRACTIONS

OPENING TIMES MAY VARY.

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY, SAT-MON. 10.30AM-4.30PM. £5, CHILD £1.

ALNWICK CASTLE. 10AM-5.30PM. £16.75, CONCS £13.50, CHILD £8.85.

ALNWICK GARDEN. 10AM-6PM. £12, CONCS £10.50, CHILD £4.50.

ALNWICK LIONS CHARITY BOOK SHOP. MON-SAT, 10AM-4PM.

BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM & GALLERY. TUES-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3, CHILD £1.

BARTER BOOKS. 9AM-7PM.

HOUSE OF HARDY FISHING TACKLE MUSEUM, MON-FRI, 9AM-5PM, SAT 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BAMBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-5PM. £11.25, CHILD £5.50.

RNLI GRACE DARLING MUSEUM. 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BELFORD

HIDDEN HISTORY MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. FREE.

BELSAY

HALL, CASTLE & GARDENS. 10AM-6PM. £10, CONCS £9, CHILD £6.

BERWICK

BARRACKS. 10AM-6PM. £5.20, CONCS £4.70, CHILD £3.10.

CHATHILL

PRESTON TOWER. 10AM-6PM. £2, CONCS £1.50, CHILD 50P.

CHILLINGHAM

CASTLE. NOON-5PM. £10.50, CONCS £9.50, CHILD £6.50.

WILD CATTLE PARK. MON-FRI FROM 10AM, SUN AT 10AM & 11.30AM. £8.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

GARDEN 10AM-5PM, HOUSE 11AM-5PM. £19, CHILD £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

ETAL

CASTLE. WED-SUN 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

FORD

LADY WATERFORD HALL. 11AM-5PM. £3.50, CONCS £3.

HEATHERSLAW

CORN MILL. 10AM-5PM. £4, CONCS £3.50.

RAILWAY. HOURLY FROM 11AM. £7.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

GARDENS. 10.30AM-6PM. £8.80, OVER 60S £7.70, CHILD FREE.

LINDISFARNE

CASTLE. TIMES VARY. £9, CHILD £4.50.

CENTRE. £4, CONCS £3.50, CHILD £2.

PRIORY. 10AM-6PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

GARDENS. WED-SAT, 10AM-4.30PM. OTHER TIMES ON 01665 570382.

NORTH CHARLTON

ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM. FRIDAY, 10AM-5PM. £4, CHILD £1.

WARKWORTH

CASTLE 10AM-6PM. HERMITAGE, SUN & MON, 11AM-4PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

WOODHORN

MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. CLOSED TUES. £7, CONCS £6, CHILD FREE.