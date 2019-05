What’s on in North Northumberland - May 30 - June 6

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

BY THE SEA – BRITA GRANSTROM & MICK MANNING. OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL JULY 12.

ALNWICK

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPT 8.

AMBLE

SPIDER-MAN - INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 6PM. £5, CHILD £3.

BERWICK

ROY VOSS. GYMNASIUM GALLERY. WED-SUN. UNTIL JUNE 2.

TURNER: NORTHERN EXPOSURE. THE MALTINGS. ORIGINAL WORKS BY JMW TURNER.

DETECTIVE PIKACHU. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. TICKETS: £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. C (PG).

(WE ARE) SUCH STUFF: THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND. MALTINGS, 7PM. £12.50, CONCS £10-£11.

ROCKETMAN. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. TICKETS: £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. C (15).

FELTON

JANE MURRAY & HELEN POREMBA. GALLERY 45. MON-SAT.

GIBSIDE

MAY HALF TERM: STICK WEEK. CREATE A JOURNEY, PLAY GAMES OR BUILD A DEN. FIND OUT MORE ONLINE. UNTIL SUNDAY.

LINDISFARNE

NOW YOU SEE ME. EXHIBITION. UNTIL NOV 3.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM. WEEKLY.

RICHARD ALLEN. ST PAUL’S CHURCH, 12.30PM. HARP MUSIC. £8.

OPEN MIC NIGHT. THE TANNERS ARMS, 8.30PM.

BERWICK

DRAWING ON THE QUAYSIDE. BELOW OLD BRIDGE, 10AM. IF WET, MEET IN THE GRANARY. FREE.

STEWART FRANCIS: INTO THE PUNSET. THE MALTINGS, 8PM. TICKETS: £19.50.

EYEMOUTH

HECTOR CHRISTIE & CHRIS EDWARDS: GHAISTS IN THE AIR… SONGS OF VIOLET JACOB. HIPPODROME, 8PM. TICKETS: £10.50. BOOK ONLINE.

SATURDAY

ALNWICK

SAM BAILEY. RUGBY CLUB, 1PM TO 6.30PM. LIVE MUSIC. PART OF NORTHUMBERLAND PRIDE. FREE.

BERWICK

AVENGERS: ENDGAME. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. TICKETS: £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. C (12A).

THROPTON

SAM SLATCHER & HARRI ENDERSBY. THE COQUETDALE MUSIC TRUST, 7.30PM. TICKETS: £10 FROM TULLY’S ROTHBURY.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

BALLROOM & LATIN. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 6.30PM. £5. WEEKLY.

BERWICK

CHARITY CAR BOOT. CASTLEGATE. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

THE LEONARD BROWN SHOW – FEATURING THE HOMELANDERS. TICKETS: £19.50.

BLAGDON HALL

OPEN GARDEN. SEATON BURN, 1PM. £5, CHILD FREE.

DINNINGTON

NORTH EAST OF ENGLAND & SCOTTISH BORDERS BEGONIA SOCIETY. LIBRARY ANNEX, 2PM.

ELLINGHAM

CRAFT & GIFT FAIR. VILLAGE HALL, 10AM. FREE.

PAXTON

WILSON-DUNSMORE DUO. PAXTON HOUSE, 3PM. FREE. CLASSICAL GUITARISTS.

POWBURN

OPEN GARDEN. HEDGELEY HALL, 2PM. £5, CHILD FREE.

RESTON

BIG LUNCH. VILLAGE HALL, 12.30PM. PART OF THE EDEN PROJECT.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

BELFORD

FOLK MUSIC SESSION. BLUE BELL HOTEL, 8PM. FREE.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM.

HORNCLIFFE

BLUES NIGHT. THE FISHER’S ARMS, 8PM.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS. ALNWICK GARDEN, 1.30PM. FREE.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

FLOWER CLUB. COSTELLO CENTRE, BAILIFFGATE, 7PM.

THE WILLS PROJECT. BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM, 7.30PM. FREE.

BERWICK

THE MALTINGS YOUTH DANCE. 4PM (9 TO 13), 5PM (14 TO 18). £4.

TOLKIEN. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. TICKETS: £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. C (12A).

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, 2PM. £3. WEEKLY.

MIND AND SOLE WALKING GROUP. WILLOWBURN SPORTS CENTRE, 6.30PM. £1. WEEKLY.

WALKING NETBALL. WILLOWBURN, 2.30PM-3.15PM. £2.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY.

BERWICK

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. TICKETS: £16.75, CONCS £15.75, CHILD £8.75. SCHOOLS: STUDENT £5 & TEACHER FREE (MIN. 10 STUDENTS).

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE. FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

ALNWICK

MS BRANCH COFFEE & CHAT. WEAVERS COURT, 11AM.

BERWICK

HEALTH ADVICE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM.

SENSE OF PLACE. THE MALTINGS, 11AM. BERWICK VISUAL ARTS.

ROTHBURY

ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB. JUBILEE HALL, 7.30PM. JIMMY CASSIDY AND CALLUM WALLACE. £5.

ATTRACTIONS

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY, SAT-MON. 10.30AM-4.30PM. £6, CHILD £2.

ALNWICK CASTLE. 10AM-5.30PM. £16.75, CHILD £8.85.

ALNWICK GARDEN. 10AM-6PM. £12, CONCS £10.50, CHILD £4.50.

ALNWICK LIONS CHARITY BOOK SHOP. MON-SAT, 10AM-4PM.

BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM & GALLERY. TUES-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £4.

BARTER BOOKS. 9AM-7PM.

HOUSE OF HARDY FISHING TACKLE MUSEUM, MON-FRI, 9AM-5PM, SAT 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BAMBURGH

BAMBURGH CASTLE. 10AM-5PM. £11.25, CHILD £5.50.

RNLI GRACE DARLING MUSEUM. 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BELFORD

HIDDEN HISTORY MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. FREE.

BELSAY

HALL, CASTLE & GARDENS. 10AM-6PM. £10, CONCS £9, CHILD £6.

BERWICK

BERWICK BARRACKS. 10AM-6PM. £5.20, CHILD £3.10.

CHATHILL

PRESTON TOWER. 10AM-6PM. £2, CONCS £1.50, CHILD 50P.

CHILLINGHAM

CHILLINGHAM CASTLE. NOON-5PM. £10.50, CHILD £6.50.

WILD CATTLE PARK. MON-FRI FROM 10AM, SUN 10AM & 11.30AM. £8.50, CHILD £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

GARDEN 10AM-5PM, HOUSE 11AM-5PM. £19, CHILD £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE. 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CHILD £3.40.

ETAL

ETAL CASTLE. 10AM-6PM (CLOSED MON & TUES). £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

FORD

LADY WATERFORD HALL. 11AM-5PM. £3.50, CONCS £3.

HEATHERSLAW

CORN MILL. 10AM-5PM. £4,

RAILWAY. HOURLY FROM 11AM. £7.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

GARDENS. 10.30AM-6PM. £8.80, CONCS £7.70, CHILD FREE.

LINDISFARNE

CASTLE. TIMES VARY. £9, CHILD £4.50.

CENTRE. 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3.50, CHILD £2.

PRIORY. 10AM-6PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

GARDENS. WED-SAT, 10AM-4.30PM.

NORTH CHARLTON

ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM. FRIDAY, 10AM-5PM. £4, CHILD £1.

WARKWORTH

CASTLE 10AM-6PM. HERMITAGE, SUN & MON, 11AM-4PM. £7.20, CHILD £4.30.

WOODHORN

MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. £7, CONCS £6, CHILD FREE.