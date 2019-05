What’s on in North Northumberland - May 23 - May 30

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ACKLINGTON

TASTER SALSA, JIVE & FOXTROT. VILLAGE HALL, 7PM & 8PM. £2.

ALNWICK

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPT 8.

SMILE THROUGH SPORT. WILLOWBURN, 10.30AM.

AMBLE

DRACULA THE TRAVESTY! DOVECOTE CENTRE, 7.30PM.

BERWICK

ROY VOSS. GYMNASIUM GALLERY. WED-SUN. UNTIL JUNE 2.

FELTON

JANE MURRAY & HELEN POREMBA. GALLERY 45. MON-SAT. UNTIL MAY 30.

LINDISFARNE

NOW YOU SEE ME. EXHIBITION. UNTIL NOV 3.

FRIDAY

ALNMOUTH

BY THE SEA – BRITA GRANSTROM & MICK MANNING. OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL JULY 12.

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM. WEEKLY.

BALLROOM, LATIN & SALSA. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 7PM. £4.

BERWICK

ROCKETMAN. MALTINGS, 6PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5.

BALLROOM & LATIN. ST CUTHBERT’S CENTRE, 7.30PM. £2.50.

THE ART OF LOVE & KOKOSCHKA’S DOLL. MALTINGS, 8PM. £18.

NORTH SUNDERLAND

ACOUSTIC. LONGSTONE HOUSE HOTEL, 8.30PM.

WINGATES

IAN SHERWOOD. INSTITUTE, 7.30PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. CALL 01669 620512.

SATURDAY

ALNMOUTH

A LITTLE FIESTA. ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, 7PM. PIANO.

ALWINTON

THE ART OF LOVE: ALMA MAHLER’S LIFE & MUSIC. ST MICHAEL & ALL ANGELS, 7.30PM.

AMBLE

PUFFIN FESTIVAL. UNTIL MON.

ALNWICK

JOUST. CASTLE. UNTIL MON.

BERWICK

IN TURNER’S FOOTSTEPS. MALTINGS, 10.30AM. £6.

TURNER: NORTHERN EXPOSURE. MALTINGS, 11AM. FREE. UNTIL OCT 13.

HORNCLIFFE

PLANT SALE. MEMORIAL HALL, 10AM-2PM.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

CREAM TEA. MEMORIAL HALL, 11AM-4PM.

SEAHOUSES

REG MEUROSS. ST CUTHBERT’S HOUSE, 7PM. £12.50. CALL 01665 720456.

WARKWORTH

KNIGHTS TOURNAMENT. CASTLE. UNTIL SUN.

SPRING PRODUCE. OLD CROSS, DIAL PLACE, 9AM-NOON.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

NORTHUMBERLAND PRIDE LAUNCH. WHITE SWAN HOTEL.

MODEL RAILWAY CLUB OPEN DAY. OLD VILLAGE HALL, ROCK, 11AM.

BALLROOM & LATIN. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 6.30PM. £5. WEEKLY.

BEADNELL

CAR BOOT, DOG SHOW & MORE. 9AM.

BERWICK

CHARITY CAR BOOT. CASTLEGATE. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

AMBLE

GO PADDLING. LITTLE SHORE. 10AM. £3.

BEADNELL

OPEN MIC. BEACH COURT, 2PM.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM.

AUTISM FRIENDLY: DETECTIVE PIKACHU. MALTINGS, 11AM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 575289.

ROTHBURY

STREET FAIR. 10AM-4PM.

SEAHOUSES

CAR BOOT. BOWLING CLUB, 9AM-NOON.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

EAST CHEVINGTON

WALK. 2PM-3PM. MEET AT TURNING POINT OPPOSITE RED ROW.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

CHAIR-BASED EXERCISE. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM. £4.

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, 2PM. £3. WEEKLY.

DANCEFIT. ALNWICK GARDEN, 2PM. AGES 55+. £4.

WALKING NETBALL. WILLOWBURN, 2PM. £2. WEEKLY.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 603197.

WILDLIFE GROUP. ST JAMES’S CENTRE, 7.30PM.

BERWICK

PECHAKUCHA NIGHT. VISITOR CENTRE, WALKERGATE, 6.30PM. FREE.

BINGO & DISCO. NORTHERN VIEW, HIGHCLIFFE, 7PM. £1.

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE. FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

AMBLE

SPIDER-MAN - INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 6PM. £5, CHILD £3.

BERWICK

(WE ARE) SUCH STUFF: THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND. MALTINGS, 7PM. £12.50, CONCS £10-£11.

ATTRACTIONS

OPENING TIMES MAY VARY.

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY, SAT-MON. 10.30AM-4.30PM. £6, CHILD £2.

ALNWICK CASTLE. 10AM-5.30PM. £16.75, CONCS £13.50, CHILD £8.85.

ALNWICK GARDEN. 10AM-6PM. £12, CONCS £10.50, CHILD £4.50.

ALNWICK LIONS CHARITY BOOK SHOP. MON-SAT, 10AM-4PM.

BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM & GALLERY. TUES-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3, CHILD £1.

BARTER BOOKS. 9AM-7PM.

HOUSE OF HARDY FISHING TACKLE MUSEUM, MON-FRI, 9AM-5PM, SAT 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BAMBURGH

BAMBURGH CASTLE. 10AM-5PM. £11.25, CHILD £5.50.

RNLI GRACE DARLING MUSEUM. 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BELFORD

HIDDEN HISTORY MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. FREE.

BELSAY

HALL, CASTLE & GARDENS. 10AM-6PM. £10, CONCS £9, CHILD £6.

BERWICK

BERWICK BARRACKS. 10AM-6PM. £5.20, CONCS £4.70, CHILD £3.10.

CHATHILL

PRESTON TOWER. 10AM-6PM. £2, CONCS £1.50, CHILD 50P.

CHILLINGHAM

CHILLINGHAM CASTLE. NOON-5PM. £10.50, CONCS £9.50, CHILD £6.50.

WILD CATTLE PARK. MON-FRI FROM 10AM, SUN 10AM & 11.30AM. £8.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

GARDEN 10AM-5PM, HOUSE 11AM-5PM. £19, CHILD £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

DUNSTANBURGH CASTLE. 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

ETAL

ETAL CASTLE. 10AM-6PM (CLOSED TUES). £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

FORD

LADY WATERFORD HALL. 11AM-5PM. £3.50, CONCS £3.

HEATHERSLAW

CORN MILL. 10AM-5PM. £4, CONCS £3.50.

RAILWAY. HOURLY FROM 11AM. £7.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

GARDENS. 10.30AM-6PM. £8.80, CONCS £7.70, CHILD FREE.

LINDISFARNE

CASTLE. TIMES VARY. £9, CHILD £4.50.

CENTRE. 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3.50, CHILD £2.

PRIORY. 10AM-6PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

GARDENS. WED-SAT, 10AM-4.30PM. OTHER TIMES ON 01665 570382.

NORTH CHARLTON

ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM. FRIDAY, 10AM-5PM. £4, CHILD £1.

WARKWORTH

CASTLE 10AM-6PM. HERMITAGE, SUN & MON, 11AM-4PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

WOODHORN

MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. WED-SUN. £7, CONCS £6, CHILD FREE.