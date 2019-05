What’s on in North Northumberland - May 2 - May 9

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

PENFOLD PRESS. OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL MAY 17.

ALNWICK

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPT 8.

MS ALNWICK & DISTRICT. WEAVERS COURT, 11AM.

BERWICK

KIRILL SOKOLOV. GRANARY GALLERY, 11AM-4PM, UNTIL SUNDAY.

OPERATIC SOC. THE SOUND OF MUSIC. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £12.50-£14.50. UNTIL SUNDAY.

ROY VOSS. GYMNASIUM GALLERY. WED-SUN, 11AM-4PM. UNTIL JUNE 2.

ADVICE HUB. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM. FREE.

FELTON

FLOWER GARDEN. JANE MURRAY & HELEN POREMBA. GALLERY 45. MON-SAT. UNTIL MAY 30.

LINDISFARNE

NOW YOU SEE ME. EXHIBITION. UNTIL NOV 3.

MELLERSTAIN

RICHARD JENKINSON & BENJAMIN FIRTH. MELLERTSTAIN HOUSE, 7.30PM.

SCREMERSTON

COFFEE MORNING. ST PETER’S CHURCH, 10.30AM-12.30PM.

FRIDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING GROUP, ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM-NOON. WEEKLY.

MUSIC SOC: PRO MUSICA STRING TRIO. ST JAMES’S CHURCH, 7.30PM.

BERWICK

POETRY OF PHILIP LARKIN & CHARLES CAUSLEY. BEA. 10AM. £9.

DRAWING ON THE QUAYSIDE. BELOW OLD BRIDGE, 10AM. IF WET, MEET IN THE GRANARY. FREE.

THROPTON

BIRKETT & FISK PLAY VENUTI & LANG. COQUETDALE MUSIC TRUST, 7.30PM.

SATURDAY

ALNMOUTH

RIVER ALN BOAT CLUB. TASTER SAILING AND WINDSURFING.

ALNWICK

FIRING DEMOS. ALNWICK CASTLE. UNTIL MONDAY.

BAMBURGH

ELIOT SMITH DANCE. PAVILION, 7PM. TRIPLE BILL. FROM £13.38.

BERWICK

RIDING OF THE BOUNDS. FREE. CONTACT BERWICKBOUNDS@YAHOO.CO.UK

BOOK LAUNCH. BERWICK MUSUEUM & ART GALLERY, 2PM. A SUSPICION OF SILVER BY PATRICIA FINNEY.

OPEN STUDIO: SAMANTHA CARY. 19 CASTLE DRIVE, 2PM-6PM, UNTIL MONDAY.

CHATTON

BRUNCH FUND-RAISER. VILLAGE HALL, 11AM. FOOD, RAFFLE AND CAKE STALL.

HOWICK

ARTISTS’ SPRING EXHIBITION. VILLAGE HALL, 10AM. UNTIL MONDAY.

SPITTAL

DIYET & THE LOVE SOLDIERS. BURC, 7.30PM. £8, CHILD £5, FROM SPITTAL FOOD STORE OR 07752 403409.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

ADULT BEGINNER BALLROOM & LATIN. ST MICHAEL’S PARISH HALL, 6.30PM. £5.

AMBLE

DIYET & THE LOVE SOLDIERS. PARISH HALL, 7.30PM. £10, CONCS £8. CHILD £5 FROM N&F YOUNG, QUEEN STREET.

BERWICK

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE. CASTLEGATE. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

EGLINGHAM

ARTISAN FAIR. VILLAGE HALL, 1PM-5PM.

HEATHERSLAW

SPRINGTIME WITH HEAVIES, HAY FARM HEAVY HORSE CENTRE, 10AM. £5, CHILDREN FREE.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

BELFORD

FOLK. BLUE BELL HOTEL, 8PM.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

FLOWER CLUB. BAILIFFGATE, 7PM.

FAMILY HISTORY SOC. BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM, 7.30PM. MY MOST INTERESTING DISCOVERY.

BERWICK

FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS. THE MALTINGS, 1PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. (12A).

PUPILS OF THE MENUHIN SCHOOL. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. £13, CONCS £10, £11.50.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, BAILIFFGATE, 2PM. £3. WEEKLY.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 603197.

ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB, JUBILEE HALL, NEWTON ON THE MOOR, 7.30PM. RICHARD SMITH TRIO. £7, MUSICIANS £3.

BERWICK

PUB NIGHT. THE BREWERS ARMS, MARYGATE, 7PM. BERWICK BRANCH OF THE KOSB ASSOCIATION. BUFFET AND FREE BEER.

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE. FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY QUIZ. BARTER BOOKS, 7.30PM.

BERWICK

MALTINGS YOUTH THEATRE: GREGORY’S GIRL. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. £10, CONCS £5.

ROTHBURY

ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB. JUBILEE HALL, 7.30PM-10.30PM. IAIN MACPHAIL BAND. £5.

ATTRACTIONS

OPENING TIMES MAY VARY.

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY, SAT-MON. 10.30AM-4.30PM. £6, CHILD £2.

ALNWICK CASTLE. 10AM-5.30PM. £16.75, CONCS £13.50, CHILD £8.85.

ALNWICK GARDEN. 10AM-6PM. £12, CONCS £10.50, CHILD £4.50.

ALNWICK LIONS CHARITY BOOK SHOP. MON-SAT, 10AM-4PM.

BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM & GALLERY. TUES-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3, CHILD £1.

BARTER BOOKS. 9AM-7PM.

HOUSE OF HARDY FISHING TACKLE MUSEUM, MON-FRI, 9AM-5PM, SAT 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BAMBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-5PM. £11.25, CHILD £5.50.

RNLI GRACE DARLING MUSEUM. 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BELFORD

HIDDEN HISTORY MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. FREE.

BELSAY

HALL, CASTLE & GARDENS. 10AM-6PM. £10, CONCS £9, CHILD £6.

BERWICK

BARRACKS. 10AM-6PM. £5.20, CONCS £4.70, CHILD £3.10.

CHATHILL

PRESTON TOWER. 10AM-6PM. £2, CONCS £1.50, CHILD 50P.

CHILLINGHAM

CASTLE. NOON-5PM. £10.50, CONCS £9.50, CHILD £6.50.

WILD CATTLE PARK. MON-FRI FROM 10AM, SUN TOURS AT 10AM & 11.30AM. £8.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

GARDEN 10AM-5PM, HOUSE 11AM-5PM. £19, CHILD £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

ETAL

CASTLE. CLOSED TUES, 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

FORD

LADY WATERFORD HALL. 11AM-5PM. £3.50, CONCS £3.

HEATHERSLAW

CORN MILL. 10AM-5PM. £4, CONCS £3.50.

RAILWAY. HOURLY FROM 11AM. £7.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

GARDENS. 10.30AM-6PM.

LINDISFARNE

CASTLE. TIMES VARY. £9, CHILD £4.50.

CENTRE. £4, CONCS £3.50, CHILD £2.

PRIORY. 10AM-6PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

GARDENS. WED-SAT, 10AM-4.30PM. OTHER TIMES ON 01665 570382.

NORTH CHARLTON

ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM. FRIDAY, 10AM-5PM. £4, CHILD £1.

WARKWORTH

CASTLE 10AM-6PM. HERMITAGE, SUN & MON, 11AM-4PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

WOODHORN

MUSEUM. WED-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £7, CONCS £6, CHILD FREE.