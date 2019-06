What’s on in North Northumberland - June 6 - June 13

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

BY THE SEA – BRITA GRANSTROM & MICK MANNING. OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL JULY 12.

ALNWICK

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPT 8.

MS BRANCH COFFEE & CHAT. WEAVERS COURT, 11AM.

BERWICK

HEALTH ADVICE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM.

SENSE OF PLACE. THE MALTINGS, 11AM. BERWICK VISUAL ARTS. UNTIL SUNDAY.

TURNER: NORTHERN EXPOSURE. THE MALTINGS, 11AM. ORIGINAL WORKS BY JMW TURNER. UNTIL OCTOBER 13. FREE.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5.

LINDISFARNE

NOW YOU SEE ME. EXHIBITION. UNTIL NOV 3.

ROTHBURY

ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB. JUBILEE HALL, 7.30PM. JIMMY CASSIDY & CALLUM WALLACE. £5.

FRIDAY

ALLENDALE

REFINED 2019. VILLAGE HALL, 7.30PM. MIXED DANCE. £8. 07854 982721.

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM. WEEKLY.

AMBLE

DESTROYER. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 7.30PM. £5, £3.

BERWICK

DRAWING ON THE QUAYSIDE. BELOW OLD BRIDGE, 10AM. IF WET, MEET IN THE GRANARY. FREE.

FERTILE GROUND: TWILIGHT DANCES. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. DANCE, FILM & MUSIC. £10.

BALLROOM AND LATIN DANCE. ST CUTHBERT’S PARISH CENTRE, 7.30PM. £2.50.

TOLKIEN. THE MALTINGS, 8PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5.

EYEMOUTH

CIRCUS MONTINI. GUNSGREEN ROAD, 7PM.

THE MEERKAT PARADE. HIPPODROME, 8PM. £12.50.

NORTHUMBERLANDIA

GUIDED WALK. 11AM-NOON. £3.

SATURDAY

BERWICK

HERITAGE BUILDINGS: THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY. WILLIAM ELDER BUILDING, 10AM. WEEKLY BEA LECTURE. £18. EMAIL BERWICKEA@GMAIL.COM

BYE BYE BABY – TRIBUTE TO THE JERSEY BOYS - FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £24.50.

RESTON

GRANTSHOUSE ART GROUP EXHIBITION. VILLAGE HALL, 10AM-6PM. UNTIL SUNDAY.

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

BALLROOM & LATIN DANCE. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 6.30PM. £5. WEEKLY.

BAMBURGH

ELLINGHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL SUMMER FAIR. PAVILION, 11AM TO 3PM.

BERWICK

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE. CASTLEGATE. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

OPEN GARDENS. CASTLE VALE PARK, 10AM TO 5PM. £3.

HAUXLEY

IN FOCUS. WILDLIFE DISCOVERY CENTRE, 10AM-4PM. OPTICAL EQUIPMENT TO TRY TRY.

WALLINGTON

BEGINNER NORDIC WALKING WITH STROLLS WITH POLES, 10AM. BOOK AT WWW.STROLLSWITHPOLES.COM/SHOP

WOOLER

NORTHUMBERLAND NATIONAL PARK HAVE A GO AT ARCHERY. WOOLER YOUTH HOSTEL. BOOK AT WWW.NORTHUMBERLANDNATIONALPARK.ORG.UK/EVENTS

MONDAY

ALNWICK

MACULAR SUPPORT GROUP. WEAVERS COURT, 10AM-NOON.

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

NORTHUMBERLAND ARCHIVE TALK. BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM, 2PM.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM.

HORNCLIFFE

TRADITIONAL TUNES SESSION. THE FISHER’S ARMS, 8PM.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

CLINIC CAFÉ. NORTHUMBRIA POLICE – COMMUNITY SAFETY. ALNWICK GARDEN, 2PM-3PM. £2.

CONNAUGHT OPERA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 2PM-3PM. FREE.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

BERWICK

THE MALTINGS YOUTH DANCE. 4PM (AGES NINE TO 13), 5PM (AGES 14 TO 18). £4.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

CHAIR-BASED EXERCISE CLASS. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM-10.15AM. £4.

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, 2PM. £3. WEEKLY.

WALKING NETBALL. WILLOWBURN CENTRE, 2.30PM-3.15PM. £2.

MIND AND SOLE WALKING GROUP. WILLOWBURN SPORTS CENTRE, 6.30PM. £1. WEEKLY.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY.

BERWICK

DEMENTIA FRIENDLY SCREENING: GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. £4.50.

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE. FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

HAUXLEY

ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY. WILDLIFE CENTRE, 7.30PM. NON-MEMBERS: £3, CHILD £1.

HOLY ISLAND

ANDY AND MARGARET WATCHORN. THE CROSSMAN HALL, 7.30PM. PIPES, FIDDLE, GUITAR AND MORE. £8.

ATTRACTIONS

OPENING TIMES MAY VARY.

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY, SAT & SUN. 10.30AM-4.30PM. £5, CHILD £1.

CASTLE. 10AM-5.30PM. £16.75, CHILD £8.85.

GARDEN. 10AM-6PM. £12, CONCS £10.50, CHILD £4.50.

ALNWICK LIONS CHARITY BOOK SHOP. MON-SAT, 10AM-4PM.

BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM & GALLERY. TUES-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £4.

BARTER BOOKS. 9AM-7PM.

HOUSE OF HARDY FISHING TACKLE MUSEUM, MON-FRI, 9AM-5PM, SAT 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BAMBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-5PM. £11.25, CHILD £5.50.

RNLI GRACE DARLING MUSEUM. 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BELFORD

HIDDEN HISTORY MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. FREE.

BELSAY

HALL, CASTLE & GARDENS. 10AM-6PM. £10, CONCS £9, CHILD £6.

BERWICK

BARRACKS. 10AM-6PM. £5.20, CHILD £3.10.

CHATHILL

PRESTON TOWER. 10AM-6PM. £2, CONCS £1.50, CHILD 50P.

CHILLINGHAM

CASTLE. NOON-5PM. £10.50, CHILD £6.50.

WILD CATTLE PARK. MON-FRI FROM 10AM, SUN 10AM & 11.30AM. £8.50, CHILD £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

GARDEN 10AM-5PM, HOUSE 11AM-5PM. £19, CHILD £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CHILD £3.40.

ETAL

CASTLE. 10AM-6PM (CLOSED MON & TUES). £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

FORD

LADY WATERFORD HALL. 11AM-5PM. £3.50, CONCS £3.

HEATHERSLAW

CORN MILL. 10AM-5PM. £4,

RAILWAY. HOURLY FROM 11AM. £7.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

GARDENS. 10.30AM-6PM. £8.80, CONCS £7.70, CHILD FREE.

LINDISFARNE

CASTLE. £9, CHILD £4.50.

CENTRE. 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3.50, CHILD £2.

PRIORY. 10AM-6PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

GARDENS. WED-SAT, 10AM-4.30PM.

NORTH CHARLTON

ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM. FRIDAY, 10AM-5PM. £4, CHILD £1.

WARKWORTH

CASTLE 10AM-6PM. HERMITAGE, SUN & MON, 11AM-4PM. £7.20, CHILD £4.30.

WOODHORN

MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. £7, CONCS £6, CHILD FREE.