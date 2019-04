What’s on in North Northumberland - April 25 - May 2

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

PENFOLD PRESS. DAN BUGG. OLD SCHOOL GALLERY. UNTIL MAY 17.

ALNWICK

100 YEARS OF FASHION. BAILIFFGATE GALLERY. UNTIL SEPT 8.

BERWICK

MY PET PALS WORKSHOP. PETS AT HOME, 11.30AM. UNTIL SUNDAY. FREE.

ART GROUP. ST AIDAN’S HALL, CHURCH STREET, 2PM-4PM. £4.

ST ANDREW’S CLUB AGM. LONGRIDGE TOWERS, 6PM.

ALL ABOUT EVE NT BROADCAST. THE MALTINGS, 7PM. £16.75, CONCS £15.75, CHILD £8.75. (12A).

KIRILL SOKOLOV. PAINTER. GRANARY GALLERY, 11AM-4PM, WED-SUN. UNTIL MAY 5.

ROY VOSS: THE WAY THINGS ARE. GYMNASIUM GALLERY. WED-SUN, 11AM-4PM. UNTIL JUNE 2.

CORNHILL

BINGO & RAFFLE. VILLAGE HALL, 7PM. FOR BREAST CANCER NOW.

FELTON

FLOWER GARDEN. JANE MURRAY & HELEN POREMBA. GALLERY 45. MON-SAT. UNTIL MAY 30.

LINDISFARNE

EGG HUNT. CASTLE. UNTIL SUNDAY.

NOW YOU SEE ME. CASTLE. STORIES, RUMOURS & HALF-TRUTHS. UNTIL NOV 3.

WARKWORTH

ADVENTURE QUEST. CASTLE, 11AM-5PM. UNTIL SUNDAY. £1 PLUS ADMISSION.

WOOLER

GLENDALE ACCORDION & FIDDLE CLUB. LIAM STEWART DUO. GLENDALE HALL, 7PM-11PM. MEMBERS £5, VISITORS £6.50.

FRIDAY

ACKLINGTON

BALLROOM & LATIN LINE DANCE. VILLAGE HALL, 7PM. £2.

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES WALKING GROUP, ALNWICK GARDEN, 10AM-NOON, MEET AT ENTRANCE. WEEKLY.

OPEN MIC. TANNERS ARMS, 8.30PM.

AMBLE

THE OLD MAN & THE GUN. DOVECOTE CENTRE, 7.30PM. £5, CHILD £3. (12A).

BERWICK

LECTURE: THE IDEA OF A PIER. THE MALTINGS, 10AM. £6.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! SING-A-LONG. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £8.50, CONCS £7, CHILD £5. (PG).

BALLROOM & LATIN. ST CUTHBERT’S CENTRE, 7.30PM-10PM. £2.50. WEEKLY.

KIRKNEWTON

ALNWICKY. VILLAGE HALL, 7PM-11PM. CEILIDH. £8, CHILD £5.

SEAHOUSES

KATHRYN ROBERTS & SEAN LAKEMAN. ST CUTHBERT’S HOUSE, 7.30PM. £12.50 ON 01665 720456.

WOOLER

TRAVELLING BY TUBA. CHEVIOT CENTRE, 7.30PM. £9, CONCS £8.

SATURDAY

BELFORD

GENEALOGY GROUP. BELL VIEW, 10AM. MILLS IN THE NORTH EAST.

BERWICK

REMSCHEID MUSIC COLLEGE. ST ANDREW’S WALLACE GREEN, 11AM.

LECTURE. FROM GREENWICH VILLAGE TO WOODSTOCK. VOLUNTARY CENTRE. £6.

NORTHERN BALLET: PUSS IN BOOTS. THE MALTINGS, 2PM. £6.50, CHILD £5.50.

BARD’S SUPPER. PIER RED. 01289 309168.

FELTON

OPEN STUDIO. GALLERY 45.

ROTHBURY

OUT OF TOWN MUSEUM LAUNCH. JUBILEE HALL, 11.30AM.

SEAHOUSES

THE AFTERMATH. HUB CINEMA, 6PM. (15).

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

BALLROOM & LATIN. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 6.30PM. £5.

BERWICK

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE. CASTLEGATE. CARS £5. WEEKLY.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

ELDERBERRIES PILATES. ALNWICK GARDEN, 9.15AM & 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

BERWICK

HOSPICECARE DROP-IN. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM.

LESBURY

CONTRACT BRIDGE. VILLAGE HALL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 575289.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

DUPLICATE BRIDGE. WEAVERS’ COURT, 6.45PM, WEEKLY. 01665 604830.

ALNWICK GARDEN CLUB. ALNWICK GARDEN, 7.30PM. QUESTION TIME.

BERWICK

YOUTH DANCE. THE MALTINGS, 4PM (AGES NINE-13), 5PM (14-18). £4.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

THE BIG BREASTFEEDING CAFE. COSTA COFFEE, 10AM-3PM.

ELDERBERRIES YOGA. ALNWICK GARDEN, 10.30AM. £4. WEEKLY.

QI GONG FOR HEALTH. COSTELLO CENTRE, BAILIFFGATE, 2PM. £3. WEEKLY.

CONTRACT BRIDGE. ALNWICK HOSPITAL, 6.30PM, WEEKLY. 01665 603197.

BALLROOM & LATIN LINE DANCE. ST MICHAEL’S HALL, 7PM. £5.

BERWICK

OPERATIC SOC. THE SOUND OF MUSIC. THE MALTINGS, 7.30PM. £12.50-£14.50. UNTIL MAY 5.

CROOKHAM

TILLVAS. VILLAGE HALL, 7.30PM. VIKINGS IN SCOTLAND.

PAXTON HOUSE

ART WORKSHOP. HAYLOFT GALLERY, 11AM-4.30PM. £15. WEEKLY.

SHILBOTTLE

KAKOFONY UKULELE. FARRIERS ARMS, 7PM, WEEKLY.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

ALNWICK

MS ALNWICK & DISTRICT. WEAVERS COURT, 11AM-NOON.

BERWICK

ADVICE HUB. HAZEL MARSDEN HOUSE, 10AM-1PM. FREE.

MELLERSTAIN

MUSIC AT MELLERSTAIN. MELLERTSTAIN HOUSE, 7.30PM. RICHARD JENKINSON & BENJAMIN FIRTH. CALL 01835 864153 FOR TICKETS.

ATTRACTIONS

OPENING TIMES MAY VARY.

ALNWICK

ALN VALLEY RAILWAY, SAT & SUN. 10.30AM-4.30PM. £5, CHILD £1.

ALNWICK CASTLE. 10AM-5.30PM. £16.75, CONCS £13.50, CHILD £8.85.

THE ALNWICK GARDEN. 10AM-6PM. £12, CONCS £10.50, CHILD £4.50.

ALNWICK LIONS CHARITY BOOK SHOP. MON-SAT, 10AM-4PM.

BAILIFFGATE MUSEUM & GALLERY. TUES-SUN, 10AM-4PM. £4, CONCS £3, CHILD £1.

BARTER BOOKS. 9AM-7PM.

HOUSE OF HARDY FISHING TACKLE MUSEUM, MON-FRI, 9AM-5PM, SAT 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BAMBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-5PM. £11.25, CHILD £5.50.

RNLI GRACE DARLING MUSEUM. 10AM-5PM. FREE.

BELFORD

HIDDEN HISTORY MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. FREE.

BELSAY

HALL, CASTLE & GARDENS. 10AM-6PM. £10, CONCS £9, CHILD £6.

BERWICK

BARRACKS. 10AM-6PM. £5.20, CONCS £4.70, CHILD £3.10.

CHATHILL

PRESTON TOWER. 10AM-6PM. £2, CONCS £1.50, CHILD 50P.

CHILLINGHAM

CASTLE. NOON-5PM. £10.50, CONCS £9.50, CHILD £6.50.

WILD CATTLE PARK. MON-FRI FROM 10AM, CLOSED SAT, SUN TOURS AT 10AM & 11.30AM. £8.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £3.50.

CRAGSIDE

GARDEN 10AM-5PM, HOUSE 11AM-5PM. £19, CHILD £9.50.

DUNSTANBURGH

CASTLE. 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

ETAL

CASTLE. WED-SUN, 10AM-6PM. £5.70, CONCS £5.10, CHILD £3.40.

FORD

LADY WATERFORD HALL. 11AM-5PM. £3.50, CONCS £3.

HEATHERSLAW

CORN MILL. 10AM-5PM. £4, CONCS £3.50.

RAILWAY. 10AM-4PM. £7.50, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.50.

HOWICK HALL

GARDENS. 10.30AM-6PM.

LINDISFARNE

CASTLE. £9, CHILD £4.50.

CENTRE. £4, CONCS £3.50, CHILD £2.

PRIORY. 10AM-6PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

GARDENS. WED-SAT, 10AM-4.30PM. OTHER TIMES ON 01665 570382.

NORTH CHARLTON

ARMSTRONG HOUSEHOLD AND FARMING MUSEUM. FRIDAY, 10AM-5PM. £4, CHILD £1.

WARKWORTH

CASTLE 10AM-6PM. HERMITAGE, SUN & MON, 11AM-4PM. £7.20, CONCS £6.50, CHILD £4.30.

WOODHORN

MUSEUM. 10AM-4PM. £7, CONCS £6, CHILD FREE.