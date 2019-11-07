From a whale in the Wear to a giant slinky: 11 of the spectacular artworks you can expect to see at Durham's Lumiere

There will be 37 artworks spread across the city, which feature past favourites, as well as new commissions, to celebrate the spectacular’s 10th anniversary and we’ve rounded up just some of the highlights here. Created by Artichoke, the festival is free to attend but tickets will need to be obtained. More information here.
1. Cloud at Prince Bishop's Shopping Centre
Celebrating the power of collective action, this simple, bright and playful artwork returns to Lumiere. Pull the chain switches to light up the surface of the CLOUD. Celebrating the power of collective action, this simple, bright and playful artwork returns to Lumiere to shine a light on an everyday object. As the incandescent light bulb is phased out in the EU and around the world, CLOUD reminds us of the moment we switch from one mode of technology to the next and asks us to imagine what might come next. Pull the chain switches to light up the surface of CLOUD.
2. Harmonic Portal, Castle Chare & Tenter Terrace, next to St Godric's Church
Durham-based artist, Chris Plant started out as a musician and began creating visuals for bands, raves and night clubs in the early 90s with handmade slides and 16 mm film, before moving into computer graphics and interactive installations. Chris’s practice now includes a mixture of creative programming, electronics and light art installations.
3. I Love Durham, Market Place
A public statue of the 3rd Marquess of Londonderry, known to generations in Durham as ‘the man on the horse’, is no stranger to controversy. An Eton-educated MP and Lord-Lieutenant of the county, he was considered a brutal oppressor of the miners employed in his pits. More recently, his statue was the subject of local debate over whether it should be removed or moved. An original commission for Durham in 2011, the snow globe makes a spectacular return to Market Place. The Marquess is transformed into a larger-than-life figurine, adorned with the pink neon words, ‘I Love Durham’. Watch as ‘the man on the horse’ disappears in a billowing blizzard, just like the snow globes many of us enjoyed as children.
4. For the Birds by A Collective of Artists, Botanic Gardens
For the Birds invites visitors on an immersive journey through a woodland filled with over 20 light and sound installations inspired by the delicate beauty of birds. This hidden gem premiered at the RSPB reserve in Ynys Hir in Mid Wales and was a firm favourite with Lumiere visitors in 2017. For the Birds returns for the festival’s 10th anniversary edition. Venture outside the city centre to experience a nocturnal adventure in the wilderness of Durham University’s Botanic Gardens.
