A Blyth-born international cartoonist will be returning to the town for a talk.

Following An Evening With David Haldane at the Lit & Phil in Newcastle on Wednesday, April 23, the event will be repeated at Blyth Library on Monday, May 12.

Working for numerous national newspapers, David’s cartoons have appeared in Punch, The Express, Mirror, Guardian, Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Sunday Times.

During the 1980s, he contributed sketches to the original series of Spitting Image and worked on OINK – a comic for young adults created by Tony Husband. His children’s book, The Zoo goes to France, was published by Methuen in 1983.

David Haldane and one of his cartoons.

But it is for producing daily pocket (front page) cartoons for The Times from 2005 until 2017 that David became known internationally.

He said: “It has been an incredible 50 or so years learning about drawing cartoons and then creating them for the leading newspapers and magazines in the country.”

David, 70, retired from The Times five years ago but his latest cartoons regularly appear in the satirical magazine Private Eye.

At both events, he will be in conversation with playwright Ed Waugh who said: “I’ve known David for 20 years or so and he’s both very sharp and very funny. You have to be to create top-class satirical cartoons every day, often at very short notice, for national newspaper front pages.

“David’s career stories are both deep and hilarious, and he will give an insight into some of the stories behind the many thousands of tremendous cartoons he has created and had published.”

Get tikcets for the Blyth event via www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/united-kingdom--northumberland/blyth-library and the Newcastle event via www.litandphil.org.uk/event/david-haldane-in-conversation-with-ed-waugh